5 crimes that got Mzansi talking this year, and Bheki Cele’s responses

27 December 2022 - 13:00 By TimesLIVE
Police minister Bheki Cele came under fire this year. File photo.
Police minister Bheki Cele came under fire this year. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Some of police minister Bheki Cele’s responses to crime had tongues wagging this year, with many calling for him to be axed. 

Earlier this year, political parties, including the DA and EFF, called for Cele’s resignation after a report found the police service responded poorly to the unrest and looting in July last year.

The EFF said policing under Cele had collapsed and criminals had “graduated from petty crimes to co-ordinated acts of terror”. 

More than 5,000 people signed the DA’s petition calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Cele. 

Here are five crimes that made headlines and Cele’s responses to them:

Hillary Gardee’s murder

Cele, who visited the crime scene where her body was found, said the Gardee family was assured police are exploring all possible motives which will form part of investigations.

He said police activated a 72-hour plan to find her killer/killers .

“We need to know who did it and why. We gave ourselves 72-hours. We want to give ourselves less than that” said Cele.

“We are looking for a criminal who has killed. Let us find the person. If it is a political motive, economics or hate or passion, we are not looking for a motive.”

Tavern shootings

Cele said the shootings at taverns in Soweto, Katlehong and Pietermaritzburg do not appear to have been co-ordinated. 

He said the shootings, which claimed at least 21 lives, seem to be acts of terrorism.

“We don’t believe it is terrorism. It is a criminality that is brutal. It is a criminality that is violent. Terrorism is a very high level of criminality. We will need to have some evidence, to be able to say so, otherwise we will be speculating on a serious matter.”

Gang rape in Krugersdorp

Instead of updating the public on the investigation into the horrific attack on a film crew in Krugersdorp, Cele told the community he could not imagine a beautiful woman with a zama zama (illegal miner).

He visited West Village, where a group filming a video at a mine dump on July 28 were attacked by a large group of zama zamas. Five of the eight models were gang raped.

“Zama zamas are disrespectful. I saw the victims. They are beautiful models. They are young people and I’m sure they were happy and enjoying themselves [at the shoot].

“I can’t imagine a zama zama with a beautiful woman. They come here and go underground and take our gold, but what tells them to go into communities and start committing crimes?” Cele said.

Deadly shooting in Finetown

Seven people were killed and others wounded when a group of gunmen attacked street vendors selling chicken feet in Finetown in the south of Gauteng.

Cele said a tactical response team, or amaberete, would be deployed to the area. 

“How do you rob a person who sells chicken legs? How does it happen? This person is at the bare minimum of life. And really? You go and rob that person? You even shoot that person? You kill that person?” said Cele. 

Undocumented foreign nationals

Cele said areas with undocumented foreign nationals are crime hotspots beyond the festive season. 

He said hotspot areas will be under close police watch.

“Anywhere where there are people with a high visibility of untraceability is a problem. In these areas there are people who come from different countries.

“We have a way of tracing and identifying people in South Africa, and if they are not in the system, whatever crime they commit, it will be very difficult to trace them. It is a hotspot not only during Christmas but all the time.”

