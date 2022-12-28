South Africa

Alarming number of domestic violence cases during Christmas week in Cape Town

28 December 2022 - 21:14 By TimesLIVE
During the week leading to Christmas, City of Cape Town Cape Town traffic services held roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operation where they recorded 62,290 offences and arrested 45 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Image: City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town’s public emergency communication centre (PECC) recorded hundreds of calls linked to interpersonal violence in the past five days.

Metro police officers also made 80 arrests and issued 2,279 fines and also responded to numerous domestic violence complaints in the days leading up to Christmas.

Cape Town’s MMC for safety and security JP Smith said it had been a busy week, most notably over the long weekend, when many of its staff members spent time patrolling public recreational facilities.

“Our beaches were incredibly busy, but no major incidents were reported. As expected, alcohol consumption proved problematic once more.

“We will know in the next days how much alcohol was confiscated, once our liquor enforcement unit has logged all of the items received at our pound,” Smith said on Wednesday.

Pandemonium and screams greeted us when we responded to frantic backup call, says lifeguard

A deadly combination of too many drunk and disorderly bathers, too few lifeguards and a strong rip current lead to tragedy on Durban’s north beach ...
News
5 days ago

Smith said he was concerned about the increase in pedestrian accidents over the long weekend, as well as the many cases of assault and domestic violence that were reported to the PECC.

“With another long weekend in the offing, I renew the appeal to the public to please celebrate responsibly, whether on the road, at the beach, or at home,” Smith said.

In the week beginning on December 19 until December 25, Cape Town traffic services held integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations.

A total of 62,290 offences were recorded, officers impounded 190 public transport vehicles and executed 790 warrants of arrest. They also arrested 45 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol and five for reckless and negligent driving.

Law enforcement officers made 132 arrests and issued 4,701 fines. Metro police officers made 80 arrests. During December 23 and December 27, the PECC recorded 3,334 incidents.

Just under 45% of these incidents were requests for medical assistance. Call-takers also recorded 294 assault incidents, 43 cases of self-harm, 95 domestic violence incidents and 101 motor vehicle and pedestrian vehicle accidents.

TimesLIVE

