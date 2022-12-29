South Africa

City of Cape Town ready for revellers at recreational facilities

29 December 2022 - 20:27 By TimesLIVE
The City of Cape Town says there had been five fatal drownings along the its coastline since December 1.
The City of Cape Town says there had been five fatal drownings along the its coastline since December 1.
Image: City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town’s social development and early childhood development department will be present at 16 beaches over the coming long weekend to prevent further drownings along the city’s coastline.

There have been five fatal drownings along the city’s coastline, eight non-fatal drownings and one non-fatal drowning at a city swimming pool since December 1.

“Between the resources we have in place at our recreational facilities, and the universal safety rules, it is possible that everyone can return home after a day in the sun, with nothing but a tan and good memories,” MMC for community services and health Patricia Van der Ross said on Thursday.

She asked visitors to take accountability for their personal safety, listen to lifeguards and other officials and have their children tagged with its Identikidz to keep them safe in the event that they got lost. Since the launch of the Identikidz project in the middle of the month, staff have tagged 53,766 children at participating beaches and have reunited 120 children with their families. 

Girl, 10, drowns after family is caught in rip tide at Wilderness beach

A 10-year-old girl drowned and a 16-year-old family member is in hospital after they werecaught in rip currents off Wilderness beach on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

The city said among the contributing factors to drownings were swimming outside the designated bathing areas, or outside the hours that lifeguards are on duty, getting caught in rip currents outside the designated bathing areas and impaired judgment.

“It bears repeating that our visitors should only swim where there are lifeguards on duty, and between the flags set up on the beach. Please leave the alcohol at home as this impairs your judgment, and could have dire consequences,” Van der Ross said.

The city encouraged parents to make use of the Identikidz service which stores the parents' contact details and the child is issued with a waterproof wristband containing a unique number that can be matched to their parent’s contact details in the event that they were lost.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

IN PICS | Smaller than usual crowds enjoy a sunny day at Durban beach

Bathers took advantage of the sunshine on Wednesday to hit the Durban beaches following a wet spell.
News
1 day ago

North Beach drowning victim laid to rest at emotional funeral

Sbongakonke Ntsele, a teenager who drowned at Durban’s North Beach last Saturday, was buried in her home village Sankontshe, near Hammarsdale, on ...
News
6 days ago

eThekwini dismisses voice note on 'fake drownings' at beaches south of Durban

The eThekwini municipality on Tuesday dismissed an “alarmist” WhatsApp voice note claiming there have been drownings at beaches south of the city.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. BMW driver nabbed with alcohol, gun and multiple number plates in KZN South Africa
  2. ‘I used to drive the tanker that burst into flames in Boksburg’ South Africa
  3. Father wins court order to emigrate with his minor daughter South Africa
  4. 2022 in review: Sibongile Mani stole NSFAS money and sparked controversy South Africa
  5. 'Vehicle smugglers' posing as holidaymakers arrested at picnic spot in Kruger ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election