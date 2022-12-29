South Africa

Man accused of sexually assaulted pupil at matric dance

School governing body member abandons bail in sexual assault case

29 December 2022 - 13:39
The trial will resume in March.
The trial will resume in March.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng

A Magaliesburg school governing body member accused of sexually assaulting a pupil during a matric farewell event will remain in custody after he abandoned his bail application.

He appeared in the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court on Thursday. His legal representative told the court that the man, who is not being named to protect the identity of the complainant, would not proceed with a formal bail application.

On December 9, TimesLIVE understands the schoolgirl had accepted a lift with the accused after she began struggling to breathe at the function. It was suspected she was having an asthma attack. She was allegedly accosted by him at a local park en route to her destination.

His next appearance is March 8 to allow police time to continue the investigation. DNA results are also outstanding.

The court heard that the man had a previous conviction of theft from 1984.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

School governing body member charged with sexually assaulting pupil at matric farewell

A member of the school governing body of a Magaliesburg school who has been charged with sexual assault is expected to appear at the Krugersdorp ...
News
5 hours ago

They took her childhood and crushed her, says grandfather as three pupils appear in court over alleged rape

Three pupils from Swayimane, near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, appeared in the New Hanover magistrate’s court on Monday for the alleged rape ...
News
1 month ago

Diversity training is necessary for the sake of future generations: parents on high-school wrangle

Some parents support Asanda Ngoasheng, a diversity trainer who caused controversy at Fish Hoek High School by opening “a racial can of worms” after ...
News
1 month ago

Teacher misconduct complaints soar by 50%

Annual reports include case of Pretoria teacher who asked teen to show him how she had sex with her boyfriend.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. BMW driver nabbed with alcohol, gun and multiple number plates in KZN South Africa
  2. ‘I used to drive the tanker that burst into flames in Boksburg’ South Africa
  3. 2022 in review: Sibongile Mani stole NSFAS money and sparked controversy South Africa
  4. 'Vehicle smugglers' posing as holidaymakers arrested at picnic spot in Kruger ... South Africa
  5. Maselspoort resort swimming pool trio arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election