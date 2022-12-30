South Africa

Two hikers rescued from mountains in Mpumalanga

30 December 2022 - 10:30
Two male hikers got into trouble during a hike in Mpumalanga on Thursday night. File photo.
Two male hikers got into trouble during a hike in Mpumalanga on Thursday night. File photo.
Image: Mihtiander/123RF

Two hikers were stranded on a mountain after sustaining injuries which prompted their rescue late on Thursday evening in an area between Elandshoek and Waterval Onder in Mpumalanga. 

Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said their Nelspruit team sprang into action after a distress call regarding two male hikers who needed urgent assistance. 

“At about 10pm Emer-G-Med paramedics and multiple emergency service agencies  responded to the Marlothi Chalets area for reports about two hikers stuck in the mountains. The teams assembled and after a safety briefing began to ascend towards the last known location of the two men.”

Van Reenen said the hikers were found at 10.40pm.

“One man suffered a fractured lower limb and was treated and stabilised at the scene before being packaged into a rescue basket and carried down to an awaiting Emer-G-Med ambulance. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital for further care and assessment.” 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

'Barely able to breathe': trapped hiker rescued after cramped 17-hour ordeal

“The man was just able to stand on his toes in the bottom of the 'chimney', but his chest was constricted to the point where he was only able to draw ...
News
1 day ago

More than 10,000 cases for Western Cape emergency services over long weekend

Provincial EMS responded to 10,245 incidents — almost a third of them life-threatening, including 67 gunshot wounds — over the long weekend in the ...
News
1 day ago

Two hikers injured in falls on Table Mountain airlifted to safety

Two hikers injured in separate falls on Table Mountain and a third person who got lost in mountainous terrain about 140km from Cape Town were rescued ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Father wins court order to emigrate with his minor daughter South Africa
  2. ‘I used to drive the tanker that burst into flames in Boksburg’ South Africa
  3. BMW driver nabbed with alcohol, gun and multiple number plates in KZN South Africa
  4. 2022 in review: Sibongile Mani stole NSFAS money and sparked controversy South Africa
  5. It was her screaming in the viral video, says family of Boksburg nurse who died ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election