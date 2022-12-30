Two hikers were stranded on a mountain after sustaining injuries which prompted their rescue late on Thursday evening in an area between Elandshoek and Waterval Onder in Mpumalanga.
Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said their Nelspruit team sprang into action after a distress call regarding two male hikers who needed urgent assistance.
“At about 10pm Emer-G-Med paramedics and multiple emergency service agencies responded to the Marlothi Chalets area for reports about two hikers stuck in the mountains. The teams assembled and after a safety briefing began to ascend towards the last known location of the two men.”
Van Reenen said the hikers were found at 10.40pm.
“One man suffered a fractured lower limb and was treated and stabilised at the scene before being packaged into a rescue basket and carried down to an awaiting Emer-G-Med ambulance. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital for further care and assessment.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Two hikers rescued from mountains in Mpumalanga
Image: Mihtiander/123RF
Two hikers were stranded on a mountain after sustaining injuries which prompted their rescue late on Thursday evening in an area between Elandshoek and Waterval Onder in Mpumalanga.
Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said their Nelspruit team sprang into action after a distress call regarding two male hikers who needed urgent assistance.
“At about 10pm Emer-G-Med paramedics and multiple emergency service agencies responded to the Marlothi Chalets area for reports about two hikers stuck in the mountains. The teams assembled and after a safety briefing began to ascend towards the last known location of the two men.”
Van Reenen said the hikers were found at 10.40pm.
“One man suffered a fractured lower limb and was treated and stabilised at the scene before being packaged into a rescue basket and carried down to an awaiting Emer-G-Med ambulance. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital for further care and assessment.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
'Barely able to breathe': trapped hiker rescued after cramped 17-hour ordeal
More than 10,000 cases for Western Cape emergency services over long weekend
Two hikers injured in falls on Table Mountain airlifted to safety
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos