South Africa

Crashes decrease on KZN roads during festive season

03 January 2023 - 14:48 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
The KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate says the number of accidents on the province's roads has decreased this festive season. Stock photo.
The KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate says the number of accidents on the province's roads has decreased this festive season. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

The KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) says the province has seen a sharp decrease in road accidents so far this festive season.

RTI spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said as of Tuesday, the province had reported a 13% decrease in crashes and a 10% decrease in fatalities compared with January 3 last year.

“The festive season is not yet over and the figures will be updated as they change daily. There is [still] a lot of activity on our roads,” said Mngomezulu. 

KZN transport department spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane told TimesLIVE the department would issue a statement on Tuesday.

Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube last week urged motorists to be vigilant due to the increased traffic volumes. She said about 140 people had died on KZN roads since the start of the festive season.

This included 18 people killed in three crashes in northern KZN over the December 16 long weekend.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

POLL | Do you think reporting potholes works?

Do you report potholes?
News
3 hours ago

Gauteng misses December 31 e-toll scrapping deadline

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said e-tolls would be scrapped as soon as an agreement was reached with the National Treasury.
Motoring
5 hours ago

One dead, four injured in Sani Pass crash

One person was killed and four others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in plunged down Sani Pass, between KwaZulu-Natal and the Lesotho ...
News
6 hours ago

More than 140 deaths on KZN roads since start of festive season

More than 140 people have died on KwaZulu-Natal roads since the start of the festive season, says premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Public protector wraps up Thembisa 10 probe South Africa
  2. Two Cape Town beaches close amid sewage spills South Africa
  3. Dutch kitesurfer dies in horrific accident in Muizenberg, Cape Town South Africa
  4. Is it tar? Is it gravel? No ... 'It's the worst road in South Africa' South Africa
  5. What energy minister Gwede Mantashe has said about load-shedding South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election