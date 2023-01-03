South Africa

Gang terrorising residents in Hillbrow and Joburg CBD behind bars

03 January 2023 - 08:33
Suspects believed to be members of the gang terrorising residents in Johannesburg CBD and Hillbrow are behind bars.
Image: Twitter/Joburg MMC David Tembe

Gauteng police have called for victims to come forward after the arrest of a gang suspected to be responsible for street robberies in Hillbrow and the Johannesburg CBD.

Several videos emerged showing the gang of four or five men attacking victims and robbing them of their belongings.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said police and the JMPD closely observed the gang and pounced on them after they robbed a victim.

“The victims and those with information can call Lt-Col Rivalani Nkotswi at 082 319 9955. Tip-offs and information can also be sent via MySAPS App or Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” he said.

The suspects were seen on videos which circulated on social media approaching their victims in full view of the public. They would strangle and rob them.

TimesLIVE

