Police nab a gang of 12 who were allegedly on way to commit robbery

13 December 2022 - 19:51 By TimesLIVE
Three of the 12 suspects who were intercepted on their way to Benoni where they allegedly planning to commit a business robbery on Monday.
Image: SAPS

Police in Gauteng intercepted and arrested a gang of 12 men who were allegedly on their way to commit a business robbery in Benoni, Ekurhuleni on Monday.

“The suspects were found in possession of firearms and driving three cars fitted with false number plates,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.

He said police received information about a gang that was planning to commit a business robbery in one of the shopping malls in Benoni.

He said a multi-disciplinary police team spotted the suspects travelling in three cars from Johannesburg towards Benoni.

“The members immediately pounced on the suspects and arrested all 12, recovering three unlicensed firearms with 23 live rounds."

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela commended the integrated team of law enforcement agencies for acting swiftly in preventing another robbery.

“Police will continue to strive to be ahead of the criminals and to protect the lives and properties of the people in Gauteng. More police officers have been deployed at the areas that are regarded as hotspots, to ensure that people in Gauteng are and feel safe this festive season" Mawela said.

Masondo said the suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

