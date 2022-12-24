South Africa

'Underworld boss' arrested for 'conspiring to kill detective, magistrate'

24 December 2022 - 12:30
The Hawks arrested Moegsien Barendse, 62, on Wednesday.
An alleged Cape Town underworld boss has been arrested for allegedly plotting to kill a detective and a magistrate.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the directorate swooped on alleged Pagad Force gang leader Moegsien Barendse, 62, on Wednesday.

“Barendse is alleged to have conspired to murder the investigating officer and the magistrate who is presiding over his two sons’ bail application,” Hani said.

Top cop quizzed on withdrawal of police protection before detective Kinnear’s murder

The late officer’s family has also lost police protection
1 month ago

“This comes after the Hawks’ crimes against the state team based in Bellville received a complaint of conspiracy to commit murder on November 18. The information was then followed up and through an extensive investigation, the information revealed that Barendse conspired with other members of Pagad's G Force to assassinate the two officials.”

Barendse faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. He appeared in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Wednesday and is set to apply for bail on January 17.

