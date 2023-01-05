South Africa

Mysterious deaths of mother and son under investigation

05 January 2023 - 08:28
Police are investigating a murder incident and inquest following the discovery of the bodies of a mother and son. Stock photo.
Police are investigating a murder incident and inquest following the discovery of the bodies of a mother and son. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Mpumalanga police are investigating the deaths of a 36-year-old mother and her three-year-old son.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said police were notified by community members on Tuesday around 5pm about the discovery of their bodies.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the call and found the body of the woman.

“Next to her was an electric cord.

“The minor's body was found in the bathroom with some foam-like substance in the mouth.

“Both of them were unfortunately certified dead on the scene,” Mohlala said.

“A murder case with an additional charge of an inquest is being investigated by the police.”

Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Daphney Manamela urged the public to seek professional assistance whenever they are overwhelmed with life challenges, especially during this time of the year.

Manamela assured the public the team of investigators assigned to the case will seek the truth surrounding the mysterious deaths.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Pretoria attorney shot dead in Laudium, suspect arrested

Police arrested a 48-year-old man after a 50-year-old attorney was shot dead in Laudium, Tshwane, on Saturday.
News
2 days ago

Man arrested for New Year's Day killing of Gauteng cop

A man accused of murdering a Gauteng police officer during a stop-and-search operation on New Year’s Day has been arrested.
News
2 days ago

Trio who shot and dumped off-duty cop in river nabbed

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of an off-duty police officer, Sgt Phillip Mathlaela,who was shot on Christmas Day and ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Alleged Limpopo serial rapist abandons bail application South Africa
  2. Pretoria attorney shot dead in Laudium, suspect arrested South Africa
  3. Missing couple discovered dead, arrested suspects include ex-girlfriend South Africa

Most read

  1. Is it tar? Is it gravel? No ... 'It's the worst road in South Africa' South Africa
  2. Durban man shocked after his car is allegedly stripped at police pound South Africa
  3. South African who escaped Ukraine conflict has found happiness in Russia South Africa
  4. Here’s when to get your January Sassa grant South Africa
  5. Two Cape Town beaches close amid sewage spills South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election