Police intensify search for 7-year-old who disappeared on Christmas Eve

05 January 2023 - 08:17
The 7-year-old boy, Washu Tshihume, from Lamvi village had been missing since a day before Christmas on Saturday December 24 last year.
Limpopo police have intensified their investigation into the disappearance of a seven-year-old boy, Washu Tshihume, from Lamvi village, who went missing a day before Christmas.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said they have been working around the clock to find the little boy who reportedly disappeared while playing with friends near his home.

“The case is now being handed by the provincial investigation unit,” said Mojapelo.

Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe visited the area on Wednesday with other officials and appealed to residents not to take the law into their own hands and to allow police space to investigate the matter thoroughly.

“I know this is a very difficult situation for everyone especially the parents but I promise that police will leave no stone unturned to find the child and what really transpired. We, therefore, call on community members in this area to assist the police in searching for the child,” she said.

“When I arrived here this morning, I was told that a house was torched last night. Nothing can justify anyone taking the law into their own hands as this behaviour is a criminal act and the police will be obliged to act against the culprits. I urge everyone to desist from engaging in any form of criminality as this will not help to find the child.”

Hadebe has assembled a dedicated team of investigators from the provincial office to assist in probing the disappearance of the little boy.

Police appealed to anyone with information to contact Lt-Col Richard Boshomane on 079 894 5501 or Warrant Officer Phaladi Makola on 071 601 5174 or Sgt Thulani Baloyi on 072 228 2680.

Alternatively, they can call the crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station or use MySAPSApp.

