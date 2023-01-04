Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said an investigation was under way.
WATCH | Two caught on camera 'dumping waste into stormwater drain'
Image: Screengrab
KwaZulu-Natal authorities are investigating an illegal dumping incident after a video showing two people allegedly disposing of waste into a stormwater drain went viral.
It is unclear when the video was taken but it is believed to have been recorded on the Higginson Highway in Durban.
It shows a bakkie with a trailer containing portable toilets parked on the side of a road next to a stormwater drain.
A man filming a 70-second video approaches the vehicle, where two people can be seen closing the trailer after they allegedly deposited some substance into the stormwater drain.
“As you can see, the sewage has gone straight down the stormwater drain and these two individuals here dumped this down the drain. You're turning away because you know this is wrong. This goes straight into our rivers and the oceans aren't good to swim in because of people like you,” the man is heard telling the people.
Calls to the company, listed on the portable toilets, were unanswered.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism & environmental affairs Siboniso Duma said the matter was reported to the department by eThekwini municipal officials.
“The environmental management inspectors (Green Scorpions) of this department and eThekwini municipality are investigating. The municipality has a duty to ensure compliance with municipal bylaws, and the department has a duty to ensure compliance with the constitution and National Environment Management Act,” said Duma.
