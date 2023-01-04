South Africa

WATCH | Two caught on camera 'dumping waste into stormwater drain'

04 January 2023 - 14:15 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Video footage allegedly shows a company dumping sewage into a stormwater drain next to a busy KZN highway.
Video footage allegedly shows a company dumping sewage into a stormwater drain next to a busy KZN highway.
Image: Screengrab

KwaZulu-Natal authorities are investigating an illegal dumping incident after a video showing two people allegedly disposing of waste into a stormwater drain went viral.

It is unclear when the video was taken but it is believed to have been recorded on the Higginson Highway in Durban. 

It shows a bakkie with a trailer containing portable toilets parked on the side of a road next to a stormwater drain.

A man filming a 70-second video approaches the vehicle, where two people can be seen closing the trailer after they allegedly deposited some substance into the stormwater drain.

“As you can see, the sewage has gone straight down the stormwater drain and these two individuals here dumped this down the drain. You're turning away because you know this is wrong. This goes straight into our rivers and the oceans aren't good to swim in because of people like you,” the man is heard telling the people.

Calls to the company, listed on the portable toilets, were unanswered.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism & environmental affairs Siboniso Duma said the matter was reported to the department by eThekwini municipal officials.

“The environmental management inspectors (Green Scorpions) of this department and eThekwini municipality are investigating. The municipality has a duty to ensure compliance with municipal bylaws, and the department has a duty to ensure compliance with the constitution and National Environment Management Act,” said Duma.

eThekwini municipality slammed for wishing Cape Town ‘speedy recovery’ after beach closures

Durban residents are fuming over an eThekwini municipality social media post wishing Cape Town a “speedy recovery” after sewage spills forced the ...
News
5 hours ago

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said an investigation was under way.

“The city has been made aware of the video where two individuals were caught red-handed disposing of sewage in our stormwater drainage system. We condemn this unlawful conduct with the contempt it deserves. The matter is being investigated internally,” he said.

He said guided by bylaws, the city will communicate its next course of action.

He called on members of the public to refrain from this behaviour because it has a negative impact on fresh and sea water.

Mayisela also urged communities to report incidents of this nature.

“If we are not vigilant, this is going to wipe out our tourism sector. Beaches are among the major drawcards for visitors. It also derails our programme of ridding our water resources of raw sewage, a situation compounded by two waves of floods that hit the city at the beginning of last year.”

Mayisela said they are yet to establish if any of the offenders is a city employee.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

More than 5,000 bust in KZN for festive season transgressions

More than 5,000 people were arrested during the festive season for various offences in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
6 hours ago

Bather saved from drowning at unprotected KZN beach

Quick thinking by a Good Samaritan helped save the life of a bather in distress at an unprotected KwaZulu-Natal north coast beach.
News
1 day ago

Two Cape Town beaches close amid sewage spills

Two beaches in Cape Town were closed on Sunday after sewage spills.
News
2 days ago

eThekwini says 'fake news' about beaches is disinformation campaign

The eThekwini municipality has dismissed social media reports suggesting beachgoers were hospitalised after contracting E coli-related infections ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Is it tar? Is it gravel? No ... 'It's the worst road in South Africa' South Africa
  2. Two Cape Town beaches close amid sewage spills South Africa
  3. Here’s when to get your January Sassa grant South Africa
  4. South African who escaped Ukraine conflict has found happiness in Russia South Africa
  5. Durban man shocked after his car is allegedly stripped at police pound South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election