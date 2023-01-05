South Africa

Now snow's been predicted for KZN mountain peaks in the middle of summer

05 January 2023 - 15:11
Snow has been predicted for the highest peaks of the southern Drakensberg on Friday. File picture.
Snow has been predicted for the highest peaks of the southern Drakensberg on Friday. File picture.
Image: Southern Drakensberg Toursim via Facebook

Snow has been predicted for Lesotho and the highest peaks of the southern Drakensberg on Friday.

According to Snow Report’s latest Facebook post, light snowfall is expected in the Eastern Cape highlands near the Tiffindell Ski resort and the Swartberg range in the Western Cape.

“Snowfall is possible for the highest peaks in Lesotho on Friday as per our map.”

Snow Report said current data also showed that as much as 10cm of snow was expected to fall on the highest peaks of the southern Drakensberg, also on Friday.

“No low-level snow reachable with a vehicle is likely. No snow is expected at Sani Pass itself. As this is January and the freezing level being as high it is, the forecast might change.”

Snow Report said an update would be posted if the forecast changes.

“Snowfall for Lesotho in January is rare, but it does happen.”

This comes as the SA Weather Service issued warnings of disruptive rain in most parts on KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday and Friday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Stage 4 load-shedding returns tonight

Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Thursday afternoon until 5am on Friday.
News
2 hours ago

KZN warned to brace for stormy weather on Thursday and Friday

Disaster management teams have been placed on standby ahead of disruptive rain weather warnings for KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday and Friday.
News
22 hours ago

WATCH | Extreme weather creates Dakar Rally chaos

Cars rescued from raging river as stage is shortened
Motoring
7 hours ago

Six hikers rescued from Table Mountain Park as mercury soars

Six hikers were rescued by helicopter in three separate incidents at Table Mountain National Park on Monday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Is it tar? Is it gravel? No ... 'It's the worst road in South Africa' South Africa
  2. Durban man shocked after his car is allegedly stripped at police pound South Africa
  3. South African who escaped Ukraine conflict has found happiness in Russia South Africa
  4. Here’s when to get your January Sassa grant South Africa
  5. Two Cape Town beaches close amid sewage spills South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election