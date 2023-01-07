South Africa

Trio arrested for murder of Gauteng police sergeant remanded

07 January 2023 - 11:29
Three man arrested in the connection with the murder of Naledi police police officer Sgt Mahlephe Philip Mahlaela will appear in court again on January 17.
Three men arrested in connection with the murder of a Gauteng police officer on Christmas Day in Kliptown were remanded by a court this week.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said Sgt Mahlephe Philip Mahlaela’s body was found near an informal settlement. A Hawks investigation linked Maxwell Moiketsi Letsie, 22, Ronald Ramasa, 25, and Tshepo Nthobo, 22, to the murder. 

“The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation has linked the trio to the incident where Mahlaela’s body was found dumped under a railway line bridge in the vicinity of Marikana squatter camp. The deceased had sustained a wound on the head, seemingly from a blunt object. His vehicle that was parked nearby was left untouched,” said Ramovha.

'Underworld boss' arrested for 'conspiring to kill detective, magistrate'

An alleged Cape Town underworld boss has been arrested for allegedly plotting to kill a detective and a magistrate.
“The deceased, who was attached to Naledi police station, was reportedly waiting for his wife at the time of the brutal attack. A determined investigation team comprising the Hawks’ serious organised investigation unit, Kliptown and Naledi police followed up on the leads. The unyielding probe resulted in the arrest of the three in Kliptown and surrounding areas on December 30 2022.”

Ramovha said the trio appeared in the Protea magistrate's court on Tuesday. They are charged with illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The matter was postponed to January 17.

