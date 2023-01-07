South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal cops bust suspect for 'illegal possession of explosives'

07 January 2023 - 11:19
A 26-year-old man is set to appear in court after KwaZulu-Natal police bust him for illegal possession of explosives in Vryheid.
Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, police arrested a 26-year-old man on Friday for “illegally possessing explosives”.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police reacted to a tip-off.

“The Zone 3 task team members followed up on an intelligence tip-off about a suspect who was hitchhiking from the Sikame area to Vryheid,” said Netshiunda.

“An operational plan was swiftly put together and the suspect was intercepted on the R69 route. Upon searching him, he was found in possession of four grey tube detonators, one shot exploder, two detonator cables and a battery.”

Preliminary investigations revealed the explosives were to have been sold to suspects plotting to bomb ATMs in the Vryheid area.

“Investigations are ongoing with the police following several leads. The arrested suspect will appear in court soon,” said Netshiunda.

