“An operational plan was swiftly put together and the suspect was intercepted on the R69 route. Upon searching him, he was found in possession of four grey tube detonators, one shot exploder, two detonator cables and a battery.”
Preliminary investigations revealed the explosives were to have been sold to suspects plotting to bomb ATMs in the Vryheid area.
“Investigations are ongoing with the police following several leads. The arrested suspect will appear in court soon,” said Netshiunda.
KwaZulu-Natal cops bust suspect for 'illegal possession of explosives'
Image: SAPS
Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, police arrested a 26-year-old man on Friday for “illegally possessing explosives”.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police reacted to a tip-off.
“The Zone 3 task team members followed up on an intelligence tip-off about a suspect who was hitchhiking from the Sikame area to Vryheid,” said Netshiunda.
