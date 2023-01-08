South Africa

Commercial building in Maitland, Cape Town, gutted by fire

08 January 2023 - 14:52
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The City's Fire and Rescue Service personnel spent hours putting out the fire which gutted a commercial building in Maitland on Sunday morning. File photo
Image: 123rf/whiterabbit

A commercial building was completely gutted by fire in Maitland, Cape Town, on Sunday morning.

“The City's Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the fire at the building just after 2.30am,” spokesperson for the service Jermaine Carelse said, adding over 30 firefighters had battled the blaze.

He said the first arriving officer from Epping fire station confirmed the building was well alight and called for additional resources, which included 10 firefighting appliances.

“By 6.10am, firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the blaze that completely gutted the building. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown,” Carelse said.

TimesLIVE

