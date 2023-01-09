South Africa

Head and legs found in KwaZulu-Natal after disappearance of boy, 7

09 January 2023 - 12:19 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Philasande Shange went missing last Thursday.
Philasande Shange went missing last Thursday.
Image: Supplied

The family of a missing seven-year-old boy fear he was beheaded after the discovery of body parts in the Ntshawini area near KwaDukuza (Stanger), north of Durban.

The legs and head of a corpse were found in a stream and bushes on Sunday afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said tests are needed to confirm the identity of the victim.

Philasande Shange went missing last Thursday afternoon.

According to the family, the grade 2 pupil was last seen with a neighbour who sent him to a nearby tuck shop. He returned with the onions she had asked him to buy and left, but never made it home.

Ntombi Shange, his aunt, said since it was raining heavily on Thursday, they thought he spent a night at a neighbour’s house or with his extended family. She said they looked for him on Friday and after an unsuccessful search contacted the police.

Police intensify search for 7-year-old who disappeared on Christmas Eve

Limpopo police have intensified their investigation into the disappearance of a seven-year-old boy, Washu Tshihume, from Lamvi village, who went ...
News
4 days ago

Shange said with the help of community members, they continued to search for clues.

She said on Sunday they received messages which directed them to where to find the body parts. 

“The messages were very specific, as they also told us we will find the head and the legs. The messages also made allegations, including that the child was killed by people in the community. The messages warned us that we must relocate.

“We didn't believe them at first, but after we went with police, who came with dogs, and we found the boy, that's when I believed everything,” said Shange.

Netshiunda said police in KwaDukuza opened a case of murder after the discovery of human body parts.

“The search for the missing body parts continues and investigations are under way to ascertain the identity of the recovered body parts,” he said.

Shange said the family is in pain.

“It’s hard for everyone and even worse for his mother. We are trying to be strong but it’s not easy losing a family member in such a manner.”

She called for the swift arrest of the culprit/s and said she hoped the family would be able to learn the motive for the gruesome crime.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Heavy police presence ahead of kidnapping ‘kingpin’ appearance

A hefty police contingent has been deployed to the Thembisa magistrate's court before the appearance of an alleged Mozambican “kidnapping kingpin”.
News
2 hours ago

KZN fisherman drowns while casting his net

In the latest drowning tragedy, the body of a fisherman was recovered by search and rescue workers on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Sunday morning.
News
22 hours ago

One injured, two escape in shoot-out at Shauwn Mkhize's La Lucia home

Security guards foiled an attempted robbery at the La Lucia home of Royal AM football club owner Shauwn Mkhize, leaving one robber injured.
News
1 day ago

Girl, 8, washed away while crossing a bridge in Pietermaritzburg

An eight-year-old girl was swept off the Peace Valley bridge in Pietermaritzburg after heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. South Africa has first case of most transmissible Covid-19 variant South Africa
  2. Another tanker and another bridge: Petrol tanker overturns on N12 South Africa
  3. Durban flops and Cape Town shines during the festive season News
  4. ANC raises millions, ‘but no tenders’ Politics
  5. One injured, two escape in shoot-out at Shauwn Mkhize's La Lucia home South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election