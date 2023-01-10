South Africa

EFF wants UK, US governments probed amid claims Prince Harry killed 25 Taliban members

10 January 2023 - 12:06 By Sinesipho Schrieber
The Duke of Sussex claimed he saw those he killed in Afghanistan as 'chess pieces removed from the board'. File photo.
Image: Toby Melville/Reuters

The EFF wants the British and US governments to be investigated for Afghanistan war fatalities amid claims Prince Harry killed 25 Taliban members.

A day before the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, alleged snippets of the book were leaked on social media. The book Spare is expected to be released on Tuesday.

UK weather presenter Alexander Isaac Beresford shared two pages he claimed were from Harry’s book in which the prince admitted to killing 25 Taliban members when UK soldiers were deployed in Afghanistan.

Parts of the leaked pages read: “So my goal from the day I arrived was never to go to bed doubting that I’d done the right thing, that my targets had been correct, that I was firing on Taliban and only Taliban, no civilians nearby.

“I could always say precisely how many enemy combats I’d killed. So my number. Twenty Five. It wasn’t a number that gave me satisfaction. But neither was it a number that made me feel ashamed.”

Social media was abuzz on Monday, with the red berets unhappy about Harry’s alleged recounts of the Afghanistan war.

“The EFF condemns in the harshest terms the reckless, insensitive and inhumane comments made by member of the British royal family Harry Windsor, who has boasted he killed 25 people in the fabricated war on terror in Afghanistan,” the EFF said.

The party also slammed an analogy in the leaked pages where Harry said he did not think of those he killed as people, but as “chess pieces removed from the board”.

“You can’t harm people if you think of them as people,” he explained.

The party said this was “the hallmark of colonial logic, which underpinned the conquest of native people, their genocide and the dispossession of land” around the world.

It called for the International Criminal Court and the UN to investigate alleged war fatalities by Harry, the UK government and the US during their involvement in the war in Afghanistan.

According to the UK ministry of defence, soldiers were deployed to Afghanistan in “support” of a UN-authorised, NATO-led International Security Assistance Force mission and as part of a US-led operation.

TimesLIVE

