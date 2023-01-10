South Africa

Hawks arrest man suspected of bombing cash-in-transit vehicle

10 January 2023 - 12:11
The Hawks have arrested a suspect in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A North West man arrested in possession of a bag containing R60,000 after allegedly bombing a cash-in-transit vehicle has been remanded in custody, the police Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) confirmed on Tuesday.

Khumo Maleshane, 29, appea

Hawks spokesperson Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso said the directorate’s serious organised crime investigation unit arrested Maleshane in  Potchefstroom last Thursday following  “a cash-in-transit robbery that took place about 5km from Wolmaransstad” earlier that day.

“It is alleged on January 5 2023 at approximately 7.10am a group of suspects rammed into a cash van en route to Wolmaransstad from Klerksdorp, causing the van to veer off the road. The armed suspects allegedly bombed the van and made off with an undisclosed amount of money and two firearms belonging to the security officers,” said Rikhotso.

“A manhunt was immediately launched, which led to the arrest of the accused within a couple of hours. He was arrested at around 3pm in Potchefstroom after he was found in a vehicle that allegedly fitted the description of one of the vehicles at the crime scene. He was also reportedly found in possession of a bag with more than R60,000 in cash. Both the vehicle and the money were seized for further investigation.”

Rikhotso said Maleshane faces charges including robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, malicious damage to property and contravention of the Explosives Act. The matter was postponed until Friday and Maleshane was remanded in custody.

“Investigations are ongoing and more arrests cannot be ruled out,” said Rikhotso.

TimesLIVE

