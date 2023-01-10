South Africa

Now you can pick up your Takealot parcel at PnP — here's what you need to know

10 January 2023
Retail group Pick n Pay has launched a new pick-up point for Takealot customers in Cape Town.
Retail group Pick n Pay has added another pickup point for Takealot customers in Cape Town as part of an ongoing pilot project for the collection of non-food online orders while shopping for groceries.

The pilot collection point was first launched at the Pick n Pay Table Bay Mall in December and reached collection capacity within two days, highlighting the potential of the new concept.

According to Pick n Pay, the collection point aims to increase the number of in-store collections per day due to the impressive customer participation and it will add more stores to the pilot in the coming weeks. 

“We aim to run the pilot for three months to gauge the value it provides customers, but the results after two weeks are already very promising,” said Ansgar Pabst, Pick n Pay's head of general merchandise: omnichannel.

How does the collection point work?

Takealot customers can pick up the majority of their orders, with the exception of very large appliances. 

The service is operational during store opening hours, and customers can reserve a collection day.

“We are thrilled to be piloting our first Takealot Pickup Point in Pick n Pay. We see it as a great way to create more convenience for our shoppers by offering them a hassle-free, fast way to pick up their Takealot orders while shopping for groceries in Pick n Pay,” said Frederik Zietsman, Takealot.com CEO.

New pilots on the cards?

Pick n Pay said it is open to new pilots that empower customers with multiple options to shop online.

“We always engage with our customers so that our stores and services adapt to changing online retail trends. As customers increasingly shop online, we experiment with new options to make it as easy and convenient for them to get the products they want, when they want, with as much ease as possible,” said Pabst.

“Our stores have evolved from just a place to shop your groceries. They are a place for time-strapped customers to pay their bills, RICA their SIM card or do their banking, to name a few.

“We are now taking this a step further to let customers combine their other online purchases pickup with their grocery shopping. We believe this will save them time and maximise convenience.”

