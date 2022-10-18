Lifestyle

DStv is ditching its app on older Samsung and Hisense smart TVs: here is how to know if you will be affected

18 October 2022 - 12:05
Households with older model Samsung and Hisense smart TVs are no longer able to watch their favourite programmes on the DStv app.
Households with older model Samsung and Hisense smart TVs are no longer able to watch their favourite programmes on the DStv app.
Image: 123RF/Marco Ciannarel

Households with older model Samsung and Hisense smart TVs are no longer able to watch their favourite programmes on the DStv app.

The broadcast satellite service, owned by MultiChoice, announced it is killing off the DStv app on Samsung models from 2015 and 2016, and Hisense models using U2.5.

According to DStv, the TVs no longer meet the DStv app’s technical requirements.

The DStv app is available on supported smart TVs such as Samsung smart TVs (selected models from 2017 onwards), Hisense smart TVs (selected models from 2018 onwards) and LG smart TVs (models running webOS 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0).

Accommodating older model devices in future

MultiChoice told MyBroadband  it will consider accommodating older model TVs if the manufacturers take the necessary steps to upgrade their devices within a reasonable time.

“MultiChoice is aware of the major inconvenience incurred by customers whose devices can no longer support the DStv app. If a device is no longer able to meet the technical requirements to run the DStv app, it won’t be available on that device, as previously communicated to manufacturers,” the company said.

“Our customer is our priority, therefore should the manufacturers take the necessary steps to upgrade their devices within a reasonable time, we will consider accommodating said devices.”

What can I do to watch Dstv?

Owners of the older model Samsung and Hisense smart TVs may have to fork out a one-off R1,299 for a DStv Streama media box and R699 a month for DStv fibre (for those who do not have Wi-Fi).

“The DStv Streama is suitable if you want to stream your content and does not require an active DStv subscription unless you wish to stream DStv content. A separate subscription is required for some of the apps, and connection to the internet is via built-in WiFi.

“It connects to the internet and to your TV, allowing you to stream from apps including DStv, Showmax, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and YouTube kids. Unlike decoders, it does not require installation or connection to a satellite dish,” said DStv

Is there a cheaper alternative?

Online retail company Takealot has media boxes ranging from R500. 

The most expensive on the site is the Apple TV smart box, which ranges from R3,999. 

“The Apple TV 4K connects to your display via HDMI and supports resolutions up to 4K UHD with support for the HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR formats, as well as Dolby Atmos surround sound via a separately available Ultra High-Speed HDMI cable. 

“The included rechargeable Siri Remote is equipped with a microphone that enables you to speak directly to Siri to quickly find the content you’re looking for. With its 3.9"-square footprint, the Apple TV 4K offers easy placement near your display. The included lightning-to-USB cable allows you to charge the remote control,” reads the description. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Hit or miss? On the ground at the DStv Delicious festival

From walkathons, to long queues, here's what went down on Saturday.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

DStv shake-up leads to more customers

MultiChoice says a crackdown on the sharing of passwords on its DStv streaming platform has resulted in more subscribers for its online content ...
Business Times
3 weeks ago

'Burna Boy's from Nigeria, he's familiar with load-shedding': Monyela hits back at Namibian MP's power cuts jab

"Welcome to Namibia, Burna Boy! Here, there’s no load-shedding. Have massive electric fun," said Namibian MP Inna Koviao Hengari.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. In Trevor we trust: Noah knows what he’s doing Lifestyle
  2. Tshwane ANC chair to bid for slice of city’s culinary legacy Lifestyle
  3. Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72 Lifestyle
  4. Sea Point, Cape Town, hailed as one of world's coolest neighbourhoods Travel
  5. NDUMISO NGCOBO | Just like the phone book, some things we use now are doomed ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...