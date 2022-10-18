DStv is ditching its app on older Samsung and Hisense smart TVs: here is how to know if you will be affected

Households with older model Samsung and Hisense smart TVs are no longer able to watch their favourite programmes on the DStv app.
The broadcast satellite service, owned by MultiChoice, announced it is killing off the DStv app on Samsung models from 2015 and 2016, and Hisense models using U2.5.
According to DStv, the TVs no longer meet the DStv app’s technical requirements.
The DStv app is available on supported smart TVs such as Samsung smart TVs (selected models from 2017 onwards), Hisense smart TVs (selected models from 2018 onwards) and LG smart TVs (models running webOS 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0).
Accommodating older model devices in future
MultiChoice told MyBroadband it will consider accommodating older model TVs if the manufacturers take the necessary steps to upgrade their devices within a reasonable time.
“MultiChoice is aware of the major inconvenience incurred by customers whose devices can no longer support the DStv app. If a device is no longer able to meet the technical requirements to run the DStv app, it won’t be available on that device, as previously communicated to manufacturers,” the company said.
“Our customer is our priority, therefore should the manufacturers take the necessary steps to upgrade their devices within a reasonable time, we will consider accommodating said devices.”
What can I do to watch Dstv?
Owners of the older model Samsung and Hisense smart TVs may have to fork out a one-off R1,299 for a DStv Streama media box and R699 a month for DStv fibre (for those who do not have Wi-Fi).
“The DStv Streama is suitable if you want to stream your content and does not require an active DStv subscription unless you wish to stream DStv content. A separate subscription is required for some of the apps, and connection to the internet is via built-in WiFi.
“It connects to the internet and to your TV, allowing you to stream from apps including DStv, Showmax, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and YouTube kids. Unlike decoders, it does not require installation or connection to a satellite dish,” said DStv.
Is there a cheaper alternative?
Online retail company Takealot has media boxes ranging from R500.
The most expensive on the site is the Apple TV smart box, which ranges from R3,999.
“The Apple TV 4K connects to your display via HDMI and supports resolutions up to 4K UHD with support for the HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR formats, as well as Dolby Atmos surround sound via a separately available Ultra High-Speed HDMI cable.
“The included rechargeable Siri Remote is equipped with a microphone that enables you to speak directly to Siri to quickly find the content you’re looking for. With its 3.9"-square footprint, the Apple TV 4K offers easy placement near your display. The included lightning-to-USB cable allows you to charge the remote control,” reads the description.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
DStv is ditching its app on older Samsung and Hisense smart TVs: here is how to know if you will be affected
Image: 123RF/Marco Ciannarel
Households with older model Samsung and Hisense smart TVs are no longer able to watch their favourite programmes on the DStv app.
The broadcast satellite service, owned by MultiChoice, announced it is killing off the DStv app on Samsung models from 2015 and 2016, and Hisense models using U2.5.
According to DStv, the TVs no longer meet the DStv app’s technical requirements.
The DStv app is available on supported smart TVs such as Samsung smart TVs (selected models from 2017 onwards), Hisense smart TVs (selected models from 2018 onwards) and LG smart TVs (models running webOS 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0).
Accommodating older model devices in future
MultiChoice told MyBroadband it will consider accommodating older model TVs if the manufacturers take the necessary steps to upgrade their devices within a reasonable time.
“MultiChoice is aware of the major inconvenience incurred by customers whose devices can no longer support the DStv app. If a device is no longer able to meet the technical requirements to run the DStv app, it won’t be available on that device, as previously communicated to manufacturers,” the company said.
“Our customer is our priority, therefore should the manufacturers take the necessary steps to upgrade their devices within a reasonable time, we will consider accommodating said devices.”
What can I do to watch Dstv?
Owners of the older model Samsung and Hisense smart TVs may have to fork out a one-off R1,299 for a DStv Streama media box and R699 a month for DStv fibre (for those who do not have Wi-Fi).
“The DStv Streama is suitable if you want to stream your content and does not require an active DStv subscription unless you wish to stream DStv content. A separate subscription is required for some of the apps, and connection to the internet is via built-in WiFi.
“It connects to the internet and to your TV, allowing you to stream from apps including DStv, Showmax, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and YouTube kids. Unlike decoders, it does not require installation or connection to a satellite dish,” said DStv.
Is there a cheaper alternative?
Online retail company Takealot has media boxes ranging from R500.
The most expensive on the site is the Apple TV smart box, which ranges from R3,999.
“The Apple TV 4K connects to your display via HDMI and supports resolutions up to 4K UHD with support for the HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR formats, as well as Dolby Atmos surround sound via a separately available Ultra High-Speed HDMI cable.
“The included rechargeable Siri Remote is equipped with a microphone that enables you to speak directly to Siri to quickly find the content you’re looking for. With its 3.9"-square footprint, the Apple TV 4K offers easy placement near your display. The included lightning-to-USB cable allows you to charge the remote control,” reads the description.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Hit or miss? On the ground at the DStv Delicious festival
DStv shake-up leads to more customers
'Burna Boy's from Nigeria, he's familiar with load-shedding': Monyela hits back at Namibian MP's power cuts jab
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos