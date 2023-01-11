That morning, Pretorius had fled a meeting with investigators from the Financial Services Board which centred on an enquiry into his investment schemes. After his death, the true horror of his multiple crimes would be revealed and every person who had invested money with him would be affected for years to come.
In episode 101 of True Crime South Africa, we look at how Pretorius was able to keep one of the country’s biggest Ponzi schemes running for more than a decade, before it all ended in murder and suicide.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | A pyramid of death: the multiple crimes of Herman Pretorius
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan
When successful investment guru Herman Pretorius walked into the Icon office building in Cape Town in July 2012, he had only one thing on his mind: escape.
His death and the murder of his partner would seemingly provide the way out he had so desperately sought, but for thousands of other South Africans, it was just the beginning of the nightmare.
Listen to the story here:
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
