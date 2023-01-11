South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | A pyramid of death: the multiple crimes of Herman Pretorius

11 January 2023 - 06:07 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Investment guru Herman Pretorius kept one of South Africa's biggest Ponzi schemes running for more than a decade, before it ended in murder and suicide. Stock photo.
Investment guru Herman Pretorius kept one of South Africa's biggest Ponzi schemes running for more than a decade, before it ended in murder and suicide. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

When successful investment guru Herman Pretorius walked into the Icon office building in Cape Town in July 2012, he had only one thing on his mind: escape.

His death and the murder of his partner would seemingly provide the way out he had so desperately sought, but for thousands of other South Africans, it was just the beginning of the nightmare.

Listen to the story here: 

That morning, Pretorius had fled a meeting with investigators from the Financial Services Board which centred on an enquiry into his investment schemes. After his death, the true horror of his multiple crimes would be revealed and every person who had invested money with him would be affected for years to come.

In episode 101 of True Crime South Africa, we look at how Pretorius was able to keep one of the country’s biggest Ponzi schemes running for more than a decade, before it all ended in murder and suicide.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com  

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Betrayed: The murder of Capt Anna-Marie Potgieter

Capt Anna-Marie Potgieter, 39, had always dreamt of becoming a police officer.
News
5 months ago

PODCAST | Tommy Williams: SA’s longest-active serial killer

We discuss the astounding detective work it took to bring this killer to book, and how he was able to remain active for so long.
News
7 months ago

PODCAST | Sadistic Sundays: The serial crimes of Jaco Steyn

Serial rapist Jaco Steyn preyed on young girls in Gauteng. He committed most of his heinous crimes on a Sunday.
News
8 months ago

PODCAST | Deadly legal rulings and the cases they created

In this week’s Spotlight Minisode, 'True Crime SA' focuses on two cases, the ill-fated rulings that facilitated them and the crimes for which the ...
News
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Durban flops and Cape Town shines during the festive season News
  2. White commercial and black subsistence farmers still face eviction in Zim News
  3. Pretoria mother beat 'speeding motorist' after car struck her child South Africa
  4. North West man killed by his own dogs South Africa
  5. Mozambican ‘kidnapping kingpin’ is a transport businessman: lawyer South Africa

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election