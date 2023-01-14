The Lions meanwhile have opted for a six-two split on their bench for their return clash against Stade Francais in Paris on Saturday.
Teams
Sharks team to play Bordeaux-Begles in the URC — Boeta Chamberlain; Marnus Potgieter, Lukhanyo Am, Ben Tapuai, Makazole Mapimpi; Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrikse; Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Vincent Tshituka, Siya Kolisi (captain); Gerbrandt Grobler, Eben Etzebeth; Thomas du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Substitutes: Kerron van Vuuren, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Carlü Sadie, Hyron Andrews, Phepsi Buthelezi; Cameron Wright, Lionel Cronje, Rohan Janse van Rensburg.
Bulls team to play Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup — Kurt-Lee Arendse; Canan Moodie, Wandisile Simelane, Harold Vorster, David Kriel; Chris Smith, Zak Burger; Elrigh Louw, Nizaam Carr, Marco van Staden; Ruan Nortje (captain), Ruan Vermaak; Mornay Smith, Johann Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Substitutes: Dylan Smith, Bismarck du Plessis, Francois Klopper, Janko Swanepoel, WJ Steenkamp; Embrose Papier, Johan Goosen, Lionel Mapoe.
The Lions to play Stade Francais in the Challenge Cup — Andries Coetzee; Quan Horn, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw (captain), Edwill van der Merwe; Gianni Lombard, Morne van den Berg; Emmanuel Tshituka, Emile van Heerden, Jaco Kriel; Darren Landsberg, Willem Alberts; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, JP Smith. Substitutes: Michael van Vuuren, Rhynhardt Rijnsburger, Ruan Smith, JC Pretorius, Sibusiso Sangweni, Ruhan Straeuli; Andre Warner, Manuel Rass.
Tshituka back in for the Sharks
Durban team restores their big names for their clash against Bordeaux-Begles
Image: Loic Cousin/Icon Sport via Getty Images
The Sharks have returned to what can be loosely described as a 'formidable' team for their Champions Cup clash on Saturday against Bordeaux-Begles in Durban.
Last week they rested key players for the trip to Connacht but the team selected for this weekend very much resembles the one that beat the Bulls in Durban last month.
Compared to that team, Vincent Tshituka is the only addition to the pack at the expense of Henco Venter.
In the back division Jaden Hendrikse is in at scrumhalf for Grant Williams, while Ben Tapuai will be the starting at inside centre with Rohan Janse van Rensburg, who was one of their most influential players in Galway last week, demoted to the bench.
Prop Thomas du Toit made it clear earlier this week that their emphasis is very much on the Champions Cup, but that they have not lost sight of their responsibilities in the United Rugby Championship.
They are one of four teams unbeaten in Pool A of the Champions Cup and have every chance of advancing to the last 16.
Elsewhere, the Bulls made just two changes from the team that beat the Dragons last weekend for Saturday's Champions Cup clash with Exeter Chiefs at Loftus.
Chris Smith is over his cold and is this time ready to start at flyhalf with Johan Goosen dropping to the bench, while Nizaam Carr replaces Cyle Brink at flank.
Their director of rugby Jake White is expected to be discharged from hospital on Monday. He underwent emergency abdominal surgery last Sunday. It is not clear when he'll report back for work.
