Government’s promise to tackle energy crisis is the gospel truth, says KZN premier

15 January 2023 - 17:33 By TImesLIVE
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube addressed a gathering of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa's Annual District Phezukomkhono opening service at the Durban Exhibition Centre.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube addressed a gathering of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa's Annual District Phezukomkhono opening service at the Durban Exhibition Centre.
Government was hell bent on its commitment to end load-shedding, KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube assured thousands of congregants at a religious gathering in Durban on Sunday.

During her address at the Methodist Church of Southern Africa’s coastal district opening service, Dube-Ncube said: “We want to assure our people during these tough times that addressing the energy crisis remains the apex priority for our government.

“We understand the economic impact caused by load-shedding and as President Cyril Ramaphosa has stated, our government is determined to overcome the crisis to end the energy scarcity. The shortage of electricity is a huge constraint on economic growth and job creation,” said premier Dube-Ncube.

She called for stronger working relations between the provincial government and the church; and appealed to the church to continue praying for peace and unity in the province.

“The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government recognises and salutes the Methodist Church for their nation-building efforts and community upliftment initiatives, reminding us that Christianity and evangelism are about service to humankind, especially the poor and the vulnerable. You have always been an important partner in supporting education, fighting social ills and building social cohesion. We salute the church’s focus on children, and health — including the fight against HIV, TB, and Covid-19. We appreciate your role in the fight against the shameful scourge of gender-based violence,” she said.

The premier acknowledged the church’s role during recent economic setbacks and thanked the Methodist Church and the faith-based community for their assistance during Covid-19 and last year’s floods.

