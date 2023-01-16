Private households in Gauteng own tigers
There was outrage in Boksburg, Gauteng, last year after teachers at a day care centre in the area saw a white tiger watching them.
Speaking to TimesLIVE at the time, the crèche owner — who asked for her name and that of the school to be withheld — said they learnt their neighbour had acquired two large white tigers.
“That fence is not high enough and the tigers will jump. If they don’t jump into our school, they will jump into our other neighbour's house and, just across the road, there is an old age home. There are approximately four schools in this street so this is a danger to everyone living in the area,” the crèche owner said.
The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) said its hands were tied.
It said it had conducted an inspection and issued a warning for contraventions in terms of the Animals Protection Act, but there was no guarantee this would have an impact.
“Unfortunately, it is not in the hands of the NSPCA to issue permits for the keeping of any wildlife. This is handled by Nature Conservation [a division of the Gauteng department of agriculture and rural development], and they set the requirements needed to obtain a permit, which makes it legal for people to own exotic wildlife,” the organisation said.
“In the case of tigers in Gauteng, an import permit is required when the tigers originate from outside Gauteng. It all seems a little trivial when you consider tigers are an appendix 1 listed animal in terms of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora [Cites]. Very restricted conditions exist for trade in tigers.”
Tiger on the loose: Here’s what the regulations say about owning wild animals as pets
Image: 123RF/ondrejprosicky
A tiger on the loose south of Johannesburg has thrown the debate regarding legislation on keeping wild animals as pets back into the spotlight.
The female tiger escaped from a property in the Walkerville area at the weekend.
According to the Vereeniging and Vanderbijlpark SPCA, several authorities are on the ground searching for the privately-owned tiger.
The tiger escaped from its cage at a smallholding after fences were cut. It was reportedly last sighted near the Daleside Vet and has attacked one person and killed a dog.
“Several authorities are on the ground following the escape of a privately owned tiger. Our team is also on the ground and working closely with the authorities to ensure the safe capture of the tiger,” the SPCA said.
“We ask residents of Walkerville and surroundings to be on the lookout and inform us immediately by calling our emergency number 083 292 5862 if the tiger is spotted.
“Please do not approach the tiger. She is dangerous,” the SPCA said.
Gauteng police also urged citizens not to approach the animal.
“Members of the public are warned not to approach the animal for their own safety. Instead contact the Crime Stop line 086 001 0111,” it said.
Female tiger on the loose south of Johannesburg
What are rules for keeping a tiger as a pet in Gauteng?
There are no laws in South Africa prohibiting ownership of tigers as pets.
According to the Endangered Wildlife Trust, permits are required to keep exotic animals, including tigers, as pets in certain provinces.
However, in Gauteng, North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo no permit is required for the legal possession or keeping such animals.
“Possession or keeping permits and permits to sell and purchase any wild animal are required in the Northern, Eastern and Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State, as well as for the import, export and transport of these animals.
“In all nine provinces, provision is made for the manner in which exotic animals may be kept and transported. This refers to the welfare and safety of the animals while in captivity. Some provinces also have a list of prohibited animals, which means there is no legal way to possess, import, convey, breed, sell and purchase such animals,” it said.
The Western Cape government said keeping wild animals requires owner to have a permit in accordance with the Western Cape Nature Conservation Laws Amendment Act.
“If you are interested in keeping any wild animal as a pet, you must apply at the CapeNature head office or any regional office for a Wild Animal Captivity Permit,” said the province.
Crèche children ‘terrified’ of tigers next door, but it seems no laws broken
