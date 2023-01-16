During the visit they established there were tensions in communities, apparently because the alleged perpetrators have not been arrested.
TimesLIVE
Task team to be established for Mpumalanga political killings, says Cele
Image: Freddy Mavunda
A multidisciplinary team will be established to deal with the political killings in Mpumalanga, police minister Bheki Cele said on Monday.
Cele was speaking at the home of ANC councillor Sbonelo Mthembu who was shot dead with two other men on Friday at his home in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga.
Police would deal with the killings in Mpumalanga in the same way they did in KwaZulu-Natal.
“We have met the management of the police here. And we have identified gaps. Maybe the approaches we have used where there are political killings, like KZN, is the same approach we need to use. We need a multidisciplinary approach. It will not take long to resolve the cases,” Cele said.
Mpumalanga councillor and two others die in a volley of bullets
