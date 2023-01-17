South Africa

Boksburg calm after protest, councillor promises resolution in 14 days

17 January 2023 - 12:12
Roads were barricaded with burning tyres in Boksburg as residents protested against power cuts.
Image: Supplied

The councillor of ward 43 in Boksburg, where residents protested against ongoing power cuts, says the city will provide them with a resolution on how to address the outages within 14 days.

Councillor Lana Marais says calm has been restored to her ward and will inform residents in 14 days on how their electricity challenges are to be addressed.
Image: Supplied

On Monday, residents blocked roads with burning tyres, saying they were tired of power cuts. 

Marais said she had a fruitful meeting with the residents of Klippoortjie and will return in 14 days with a plan to move forward. 

“Just like everyone in the country, residents are tired of the constant power cuts due to load-shedding. Residents are tired of the financial losses and restoration times,” Marais said. 

She said cable theft was worsening the electricity challenges. 

“We will look into stepping up security to deal with cable theft. We are committed to our residents and in 14 days will come with feedback pertaining to the energy crisis we are facing,” Marais said. 

She pleaded with residents to bear with the city in resolving the crisis. 

“Let's stand strong and united to stop load-shedding. We need to look at renewables as we try to see how we can solve the problem,” she said. 

TimesLIVE

