On Monday, residents blocked roads with burning tyres, saying they were tired of power cuts.
Marais said she had a fruitful meeting with the residents of Klippoortjie and will return in 14 days with a plan to move forward.
“Just like everyone in the country, residents are tired of the constant power cuts due to load-shedding. Residents are tired of the financial losses and restoration times,” Marais said.
She said cable theft was worsening the electricity challenges.
“We will look into stepping up security to deal with cable theft. We are committed to our residents and in 14 days will come with feedback pertaining to the energy crisis we are facing,” Marais said.
She pleaded with residents to bear with the city in resolving the crisis.
“Let's stand strong and united to stop load-shedding. We need to look at renewables as we try to see how we can solve the problem,” she said.
Boksburg calm after protest, councillor promises resolution in 14 days
Image: Supplied
The councillor of ward 43 in Boksburg, where residents protested against ongoing power cuts, says the city will provide them with a resolution on how to address the outages within 14 days.
Image: Supplied
On Monday, residents blocked roads with burning tyres, saying they were tired of power cuts.
Marais said she had a fruitful meeting with the residents of Klippoortjie and will return in 14 days with a plan to move forward.
“Just like everyone in the country, residents are tired of the constant power cuts due to load-shedding. Residents are tired of the financial losses and restoration times,” Marais said.
She said cable theft was worsening the electricity challenges.
“We will look into stepping up security to deal with cable theft. We are committed to our residents and in 14 days will come with feedback pertaining to the energy crisis we are facing,” Marais said.
She pleaded with residents to bear with the city in resolving the crisis.
“Let's stand strong and united to stop load-shedding. We need to look at renewables as we try to see how we can solve the problem,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Roads blocked in Boksburg due to electricity protest
Protesters shut Commissioner Street in Joburg CBD, police clearing road
Nkandla residents bring town to a standstill over bad roads
ANC Youth League says it will 'meet DA' at Luthuli House march
Home of mayor's mother torched in Parys during water protest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos