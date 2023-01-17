Mpumalanga arrests 'could be connected' to killings of councillor and two others, say police

Mpumalanga police have made two arrests that could be connected to the Friday night murders of a councillor and two others.
ANC councillor Sbonelo (Mthembu) Ntshangase, 36, Sandile Khumalo, 51, and Sizwe Mbingo, 40, were killed at Longhomes township outside Mkhondo.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said two men, aged 43 and 52, were arrested on Monday.
“During the arrests, an automatic rifle and ammunition were confiscated. They are both charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Police also confiscated other firearms and ammunition allegedly owned by a security company. However, that matter is still under investigation to determine the lawful owners thereof,” he said.
Police will test all seized firearms to determine whether they were used in the commission of other crimes, he added.
“The investigation is still under way and the two could face other charges, including the fatal shooting of the three victims. For now, they are expected to appear at the eMkhondo magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of being in possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition.”
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has urged the public, including families and colleagues of the slain victims, to remain calm and allow police to carry out their investigations.
Manamela also asked the community to assist the police. “We still need support from the public regarding further details which may assist in the investigation. We promise to treat such information with much delicacy,” she said.
“Multiple shots were reportedly fired at Mr Ntshangase, who was in the yard. Mr Mbingo was shot inside a bakkie, while Mr Khumalo was shot in the yard,” Mohlala said.
Ntshangase and Khumalo were taken to a nearby hospital. Khumalo was certified dead on arrival, while Ntshangase succumbed to his injuries moments later.
On Monday, police minister Bheki Cele visited the families of the deceased and promised a task team would be established to deal with political killings in Mpumalanga.
