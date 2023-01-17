South Africa

Mpumalanga arrests 'could be connected' to killings of councillor and two others, say police

17 January 2023 - 12:40
The suspects are charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, but further charges could be added. File photo.
The suspects are charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, but further charges could be added. File photo.
Image: Suhaib Salem

Mpumalanga police have made two arrests that could be connected to the Friday night murders of a councillor and two others.

ANC councillor Sbonelo (Mthembu) Ntshangase, 36, Sandile Khumalo, 51, and Sizwe Mbingo, 40, were killed at Longhomes township outside Mkhondo. 

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said two men, aged 43 and 52, were arrested on Monday. 

“During the arrests, an automatic rifle and ammunition were confiscated. They are both charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Police also confiscated other firearms and ammunition allegedly owned by a security company. However, that matter is still under investigation to determine the lawful owners thereof,” he said.

Police will test all seized firearms to determine whether they were used in the commission of other crimes, he added.

“The investigation is still under way and the two could face other charges, including the fatal shooting of the three victims. For now, they are expected to appear at the eMkhondo magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of being in possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition.”

Mpumalanga councillor and two others die in a volley of bullets

A Mpumalanga councillor and two other people were shot dead in eMkhondo on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has urged the public, including families and colleagues of the slain victims, to remain calm and allow police to carry out their investigations.

Manamela also asked the community to assist the police. “We still need support from the public regarding further details which may assist in the investigation. We promise to treat such information with much delicacy,” she said.

“Multiple shots were reportedly fired at Mr Ntshangase, who was in the yard. Mr Mbingo was shot inside a bakkie, while Mr Khumalo was shot in the yard,” Mohlala said. 

Ntshangase and Khumalo were taken to a nearby hospital. Khumalo was certified dead on arrival, while Ntshangase succumbed to his injuries moments later.

On Monday, police minister Bheki Cele visited the families of the deceased and promised a task team would be established to deal with political killings in Mpumalanga.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Home of mayor's mother torched in Parys during water protest

The home of the mother of the mayor of Ngwathe municipality in the Free State was torched by angry protesters on Monday morning.
News
5 hours ago

Ugu mayor and municipal manager die two days apart

The mayor of the Ugu district municipality, Phumlile Mthiyane, died on Monday morning, two days after the KZN south coast municipality’s municipal ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mpumalanga councillor shot dead at fuel station

Muzi Nyathi, 41, a PR councillor in the Mkhondo municipality in Gert Sibande, was shot in Mkondo at about 6.30pm on Friday.
News
2 months ago

NPA withdraws double murder charges against Mandla Msibi, co-accused

The National Prosecuting Authority has withdrawn double murder charges against former Mpumalanga agriculture MEC Mandla Msibi and five others.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Roads blocked in Boksburg due to electricity protest South Africa
  2. Matric exam cheats' results blocked News
  3. Eskom can be fixed within the next 6 to 12 months, claims Mantashe South Africa
  4. Rolling blackouts and electricity hikes fuels calls for a national shutdown South Africa
  5. Now we are the bosses, say ANC comeback kids Politics

Latest Videos

We need to dig deeper into Eskom's operational challenges: Godongwana
Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle