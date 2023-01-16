South Africa

Ramaphosa wins interdict against Jacob Zuma in private prosecution

The president will not have to appear in criminal court this week

16 January 2023 - 10:12 By FRANNY RABKIN
Former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not have to appear in the dock on Thursday, after the Johannesburg high court on Monday interdicted former president Jacob Zuma from taking any further steps in his private prosecution of the president.

The interdict is an interim one and will last until the courts have decided whether the prosecution is lawful and constitutional — part B of the case.

Handing down judgment on behalf of a full bench, Gauteng deputy judge president Roland Sutherland said nothing in Monday's judgment was intended to prejudge the outcome in part B.

Zuma had charged the president with being an “accessory after the fact” to an alleged crime that the former president is pursuing in a private prosecution against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan. He has charged the two with contravening the NPA Act over the disclosure, without the written consent of the NPA’s national director, of a medical report later filed in court during Zuma’s criminal trial for corruption.

Ramaphosa’s alleged crime is being an “accessory after the fact” because when Zuma’s lawyers wrote to the president to complain about Downer and demanded an investigation, Ramaphosa allegedly failed to act.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

