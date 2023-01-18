IN PICS | Hundreds train to become Gauteng anti-crime recruits

Hundreds of potential recruits descended on Modderbee Correctional Services in Benoni to try to secure a spot as one of 6,000 crime prevention officers.



Gauteng's department of community safety is on a recruitment drive to get fit and agile officers to help fight crime in Gauteng.



Premier Panyaza Lesufi and MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko watched as hundreds of hopefuls were taken through a fitness test that included running, push-ups, sit-ups and shuffle runs.