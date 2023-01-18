South Africa

IN PICS | Hundreds train to become Gauteng anti-crime recruits

18 January 2023 - 07:45 By Ziphozonke Lushaba
A Department of Community Safety employee hands over a form to a potential recruit. Picture: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Hundreds of potential recruits descended on Modderbee Correctional Services in Benoni to try to secure a spot as one of 6,000 crime prevention officers.

Gauteng's department of community safety is on a recruitment drive to get fit and agile officers to help fight crime in Gauteng.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi and MEC for community safety Faith Mazibuko watched as hundreds of hopefuls were taken through a fitness test that included running, push-ups, sit-ups and shuffle runs.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi addresses hundreds of potential officers who want to become crime fighters.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
A potential recruit has his fingerprints taken before starting the fitness test at Modderbee Correctional Services, Benoni.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Potential recruits are taken through their paces during a fitness exercise at Modderbee Correctional Services, Benoni.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Wannabe crime prevention officers exercise during a fitness test at Modderbee Correctional Services, Benoni.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
A potential recruit closes his eyes as he tries to finish a sit up during a fitness test.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Some of the potential recruits the Department of Community Safety is looking for during a fitness test.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
A potential recruit takes part in a fitness test at Modderbee Correctional Services, Benoni.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
The community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and premier Panyaza Lesufi watch potential recruits go through their paces at Modderbee Correctional Services.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
A potential recruit fills in a form before starting a fitness test at Modderbee Correctional Services.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
