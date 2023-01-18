South Africa

IN PICS | Tears and challenges as KZN goes back to school

Asbestos roofs still a concern, says basic education minister Angie Motshekga

18 January 2023 - 16:10 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Enzokuhle Tshongwe, 4, and his grandmother Fakazile Nene with his teacher on his first day of school on Wednesday.
Enzokuhle Tshongwe, 4, and his grandmother Fakazile Nene with his teacher on his first day of school on Wednesday.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

The education department was hamstrung in dealing with infrastructure challenges which include asbestos roofs in some KwaZulu-Natal township schools.

This is according to the minister of basic education Angie Motshekga, who led a visit to coastal schools to monitor the start of the academic year. 

She was joined by premier Nomusa-Dube-Ncube and education MEC Mbali Frazer.  

“It's illegal to have an asbestos roof. What we can do is to treat them in the meantime so that they are not harmful to learners,” said Motshekga.

Mpilwenhlwe Mjwacu, 5, arriving with his mom Ntombiyovuyo on his first day at Kwa-Zubumnandi preschool in Umlazi on Wednesday.
Mpilwenhlwe Mjwacu, 5, arriving with his mom Ntombiyovuyo on his first day at Kwa-Zubumnandi preschool in Umlazi on Wednesday.
Image: Nquebeko Mbhele

The visit kicked off at Kwa-Zubumnandi preschool and Inkonkoni Primary School, both in Umlazi, west of Durban, Bright Future Special School in Newlands, south of Durban, and Anton Lembede Mathematics, Science and Technology Academy in La Mercy, north of the city.

“We have a major problem with infrastructure. It manifests itself in different ways. In this school you can see it's an old school built by apartheid. No staffroom, no specialist ablution facilities. The number of toilets does not match the number of learners. It confirms our ongoing challenges,” said Motshekga.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer consoles Ndaba, 5, alongside education HOD Nkosinathi Ngcobo at Kwa-Zubumnandi preschool in Umlazi on Wednesday.
KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer consoles Ndaba, 5, alongside education HOD Nkosinathi Ngcobo at Kwa-Zubumnandi preschool in Umlazi on Wednesday.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Added to these was the mushrooming of new settlements and dilapidated state of some old schools.

She said despite the hurdles, she was proud of the officials who are at the coalface of teaching and learning.

“The principals are undeterred; they have been emphatic in saying that all their pupils would learn to read and write,” said Motshekga.

The province has the highest number of schools in the country, more than 6,000.

Ligugu Biyela, 4, wasn't too happy to leave her mother Andile on Wednesday.
Ligugu Biyela, 4, wasn't too happy to leave her mother Andile on Wednesday.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

The education minister called on teachers to rise above the power cut woes gripping the country.

Frazer said the department was aware of the challenges faced by a number of schools in the province, including Bhekisisa High School in Ntuzuma.

The school was on Tuesday thrust into the spotlight when ActionSA leader Zwakele Mncwango shared a number of issues plaguing the school, including asbestos roofing, shortage of teachers and dysfunctional ablution facilities, which have been raised for more than five years.

Mncwango said the school had 680 pupils but only 14 teachers and was a health hazard.

Liyana Gwabeni, 4, at the school gate with his parents Sinethemba and Sphelele Sangweni on Wednesday.
Liyana Gwabeni, 4, at the school gate with his parents Sinethemba and Sphelele Sangweni on Wednesday.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

“We know the risk of how asbestos can make one susceptible to lung cancer. Why is the department exposing young people to this risk, especially after government took a stance to remove it from schools?

“Bhekisisa is one of the schools awaiting the Treasury department,  which is busy with audits. This is one of the schools which we would be busy with starting from tomorrow and moving forward,” said Frazer.

She would not be drawn on stating the reason the school's toilet problem had dragged on for so long.

“Unfortunately, we cannot go back to five years,” said Frazer.

Grade 2 teacher Hlengiwe Mabaso at Inkonkoni Primary School in Umlazi marks work by Banele Masinga, 7, and Thabo Malunga, 7, on Wednesday.
Grade 2 teacher Hlengiwe Mabaso at Inkonkoni Primary School in Umlazi marks work by Banele Masinga, 7, and Thabo Malunga, 7, on Wednesday.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

The provincial department has also not tallied the number of pupils in its system, as it is awaiting pupils who may still arrive.

Dube-Ncube responded to accusations that schools were adversely affected by budget cuts. She said education, health and social development were often left untouched by budget cuts.

“You would know that whenever there are budget cuts every department must cut their budget. But we always try to exclude them by taking all other departments' monies and redirect it to where there are cuts in these three major departments,” she said.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube monitoring teaching at Inkonkoni Primary School in Umlazi on Wednesday.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube monitoring teaching at Inkonkoni Primary School in Umlazi on Wednesday.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Pupils injured after truck slams into mobile classroom in Gauteng

Fifteen pupils sustained minor to moderate injuries on Wednesday after a truck carrying bricks ploughed into a mobile classroom at Blue Eagle ...
News
2 hours ago

There are too many subjects, says Redhill principal on anxiety at school

The executive head of the private English-medium Redhill School says though its pupils achieved great results, he wishes the curriculum could be ...
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Angry SGB members block gate at Durban primary school

The first day of school at Greyville Primary School in Durban hit a bump when members of the school governing body blocked the gate, demanding that ...
News
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Roads blocked in Boksburg due to electricity protest South Africa
  2. Eskom can be fixed within the next 6 to 12 months, claims Mantashe South Africa
  3. ‘Voetsek!’: woman recalls chasing away tiger after it mauled her neighbour News
  4. High court grounds VBS bank debtor for Porsche Cayenne loan, R5m bond News
  5. Female tiger on the loose south of Johannesburg South Africa

Latest Videos

Tiger attack victim speaks from hospital bed
We need to dig deeper into Eskom's operational challenges: Godongwana