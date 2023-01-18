South Africa

There are too many subjects, says Redhill principal on anxiety at school

18 January 2023 - 13:05
Charlotte Snyckers, overall achiever at Redhill, scored an average of 93% with eight distinctions.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng

The executive head of the private English-medium Redhill School says though its pupils achieved great results, he wishes the curriculum could be standardised in a way that reduces pupils' anxiety.

Parents and matric pupils converged at the school in Sandton on Wednesday to receive their Independent Examinations Board (IEB) results.

“The school’s biggest success stories are that our pupils received phenomenal maths results, with more than 60% receiving a distinction in maths and a 100% university entrance pass,” said Joseph Gerassi, executive head of the school.

The IT results were also outstanding, with 20 out of 24 pupils receiving a distinction, he said.

As an educator, he also felt proud of those pupils who overcame hurdles during their schooling.

“I know them from a young age and you see how they have grown. It’s the individual pupils who have grown in the years you have known them — some have had real challenges and those are the kids I’m excited for. They were the cohort that suffered the most because of Covid-19, and they had to go on camps and get to know each other,” Gerassi said.

“We’re also lucky we have a generator [to cope with load-shedding].

“One issue I’m worried about is the anxiety and stress children feel to perform. We get them to do so many subjects and there’s no real good reason. They could focus better if they had fewer subjects.

“I wish people would not only be happy about those who made it but also look at how other kids didn’t make it to matric and fell out because of anxiety. It’s not just about teaching a child about maths and science.”

Cornwall Hill matriculant beats school’s record with 15 distinctions

Another pupil received seven distinctions, despite missing the third term due to leukaemia.
News
1 hour ago

The top students at the school were: 

  • Charlotte Snyckers, the overall top achiever with an average of 93% and eight distinctions, of which seven were above 90%;
  • Sascha Bischoff, 93%, with eight distinctions of which six are 90% or above, and 100% in mathematics;
  • Keranya Moodley, 92%, with seven distinctions of which six are 90% or above;
  • Kristyn Sookdhew, 91%, with nine distinctions of which six are 90% or above;
  • student president Cannen Raiz, with five distinctions; and
  • Qhayiya Vuza, with five distinctions.

Snyckers said she had been nervously awaiting the results, which were slightly delayed this year.

“My sibling’s results came a bit earlier than mine. The anticipation was worse than getting them,” she said.

“I wasn’t too stressed about my actual marks. Before New Year’s I was like, 'I don’t need to think about that' — but the next thing I knew the countdown had begun. I went to London and Paris and I had my wits about me, then suddenly the results were almost here. My family has been supportive and did their best to keep me busy.”

Sascha Bischoff achieved eight distinctions, including 100% in maths.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng

Bischoff said he was tired after not getting enough sleep the night before. But he woke up to great results.

“I felt very happy and pleased. It was about improving what I had done over the years. I felt very proud of myself,” he said.

“I had a very rigid routine over the years and I planned a night before for the day, so I was less anxious. That’s how I managed to make my way to such results, I guess.”

Keranya Moodley achieved 92%, with seven distinctions.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng

Moodley said she will pursue a career in biotechnology and molecular technology.

“I’m at a loss for words. I’m interested in research and aligning my passion. I love biology.

“On Friday there will be a party of a very close unit to celebrate me.

“I suffer with anxiety so I had a crazy year. My father having a steady voice and keeping me grounded has motivated and reassured me,” she said.

Qhayiya Vuza achieved five distinctions.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng

Vuza is excited for the future but said the journey was not easy at times.

“I feel over the moon. All the preparing that went into the work finally paid off. I have to say load-shedding has had an impact on my preparation because sometimes I would have to factor that in. But at least I made it,” he said.

“I didn’t sleep. I’ve been waiting up since yesterday and processing all the results.”

