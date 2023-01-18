South Africa

Education minister Angie Motshekga comforts preschoolers on first day in KZN

18 January 2023 - 10:04 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga soothes five-year-old Hlelokuhle Ndaba at Kwazukumndandi pre-school in Umlazi on Wednesday.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga soothes five-year-old Hlelokuhle Ndaba at Kwazukumndandi pre-school in Umlazi on Wednesday.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga and KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer witnessed tearful and anxious little ones at Kwazikumnandi preschool on Wednesday.

Motshekga patted Hlelokuhle Ndaba, five, on his back and asked him why he was crying when she visited the Umlazi facility to assess the state of readiness as coastal schools start the academic year.

Principal Zodwa Mdinga said they were elated by the visit to the school, which has more than 100 children.

She said one of the main challenges was leaking sewage on the road leading to the school, which poses a danger for the toddlers.

The ministerial delegation also visited nearby Nkonkoni Primary School and will visit schools in Parlock and La Mercy.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Limpopo school ‘taken aback’ by order to admit more pupils, goes to court

SGB objects to education department’s instruction to admit 41 more schoolchildren
News
15 hours ago

EDITORIAL | The education department has failed us again

The disorganised and ad hoc nature of our national and provincial education departments is unacceptable
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Beware the danger of exceptional ‘against all odds’ matric stories

We must push back against the kind of sloganeering that follows result announcements every year.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

UPDATES | IEB Top Achievers

Private school pupils who wrote the National Senior Certificate (NSC) through the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) achieved a 98.42% pass rate in ...
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Roads blocked in Boksburg due to electricity protest South Africa
  2. Eskom can be fixed within the next 6 to 12 months, claims Mantashe South Africa
  3. ‘Voetsek!’: woman recalls chasing away tiger after it mauled her neighbour News
  4. Female tiger on the loose south of Johannesburg South Africa
  5. Matric exam cheats' results blocked News

Latest Videos

Tiger attack victim speaks from hospital bed
We need to dig deeper into Eskom's operational challenges: Godongwana