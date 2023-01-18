South Africa

Security guard killed during vehicle hijacking at King Shaka airport

18 January 2023 - 12:09
A security officer was killed during a hijacking at King Shaka International Airport. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A security officer was fatally shot during an alleged hijacking in the King Shaka International Airport precinct on Tuesday night.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said the incident at the Durban airport took place around 11pm.

Armed men hijacked a vehicle driven by the contracted security company after opening fire on security guards. One guard was killed.

Acsa said the two security officers were doing patrols.

The bullet-riddled vehicle has been recovered after the hijackers abandoned it in Inanda, north of Durban.

“This is an unfortunate incident and losing a life as a result of such lawlessness is especially painful,”  said Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of the deceased. We will work very closely with the police and all security agencies operating at the airport to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

“The safety of our passengers and staff is always a priority. There are no interruptions to our operations.” 

Acsa said it will not release further information that will compromise the ongoing investigation. “Other details maybe provided when possible and appropriate. The matter is being investigated by the police.”

TimesLIVE

