Politics

'Our political leadership has reached a point of no return': Mashaba slams Cele and Masemola

18 January 2023 - 10:15
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File photo.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has slammed police minister Bheki Cele and police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola after the patching of potholes as they visited the home of murdered ANC councillor Sbonelo Mthembu. 

A gravel road had to be patched up for Cele and Masemola during their visit to Mkhondo, Mpumalanga.

In videos shared by eNCA journalist Siphamandla Goge, a construction truck was deployed to fix the gravel road before the minister and his entourage made their way. 

Mashaba said political leadership had reached a point of no return and they had no shame. 

“Our political leadership has certainly reached a point of no return — no shame whatsoever. Fixing roads only for them in their luxury cars to reach the home of a murdered ANC councillor in Mpumalanga,” he said

Scores online echoed Mashaba's comment, saying Cele should be “ashamed, embarrassed and just plain out horrified” that he can't drive on those roads but expects members of those communities to drive on them every day.

Mthembu was shot dead with two other men on Friday at his home. Mpumalanga police arrested two suspects who could be connected to the murder. 

Cele, while visiting the families of the deceased, vowed a task team would be established to deal with political killings in the province.

“We have met the management of the police here and we have identified gaps. Maybe the approaches we have used where there are political killings, like KZN, is the same approach we need to use. We need a multidisciplinary approach. It will not take long to resolve the cases,” Cele said.

“We are not going to do things the way that we are going to regret. Arrests should not be for withdrawal or acquittal. The investigating team should do thorough work which will give positive results.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Former Mkhondo mayor one of the two arrested in connection with murder of councillor

The former mayor of Mkhondo local municipality, Vusi Motha, 43, appeared briefly at the Piet Retief magistrate’s court on Tuesday, along with ...
News
18 hours ago

Mpumalanga arrests 'could be connected' to killings of councillor and two others, say police

Mpumalanga police have made two arrests that could be connected to the Friday night murders of a councillor and two others.
News
1 day ago

Mpumalanga councillor and two others die in a volley of bullets

A Mpumalanga councillor and two other people were shot dead in eMkhondo on Friday.
News
4 days ago

Mpumalanga councillor shot dead at fuel station

Muzi Nyathi, 41, a PR councillor in the Mkhondo municipality in Gert Sibande, was shot in Mkondo at about 6.30pm on Friday.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Now we are the bosses, say ANC comeback kids Politics
  2. Cabinet reshuffle: David Makhura and Paul Mashatile tipped, but will DD Mabuza ... Politics
  3. Malema: ‘Everything has collapsed under Ramaphosa and we look like a helpless ... Politics
  4. Ugu mayor and municipal manager die two days apart Politics
  5. Ramaphosa calls for caution in how electricity hike is applied, saying SA is ... Politics

Latest Videos

Tiger attack victim speaks from hospital bed
We need to dig deeper into Eskom's operational challenges: Godongwana