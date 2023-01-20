South Africa

'It's surreal to be done with school': Parktown High girls look forward to varsity studies

20 January 2023 - 10:46
Matriculants from Parktown High School for Girls celebrate their results.
Matriculants from Parktown High School for Girls celebrate their results.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng

It’s a big day for matriculants from state schools across the country and Parktown High School for Girls in Parkview, Johannesburg, is abuzz with excited pupils.

They gathered at the school to get hard copies of their results on Friday morning.

Husna Badat, one of the top pupils at the school, said the feeling of holding her statement was one she could not define.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s been emotionally draining but finally things are falling into place. The waiting was torture and I wanted it over and done with,” said Badat, who has been accepted to study medicine at Wits.

Keamogetswe Matshane said she was over the moon: “I’m excited and I still can’t believe it. It’s a lot of emotions. I’m going to do either computer science or accounting at Wits. It’s a big change but I’m looking forward to it.”

Bianca Lachman said: “I’m happy with my results. I’m going to study accounting at Wits, it feels so surreal to be done with school.”

The school achieved a 100% pass rate by 209 pupils. There were 350 distinctions and 93.8% of the pupils received a bachelor’s degree entrance.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Western Cape matriculants among ‘best of the best’

Five candidates from the Western Cape have been recognised for being “the best of the best”, including the top candidate in the country, after the ...
News
3 hours ago

SA records 80.1% matric pass for 2022 exams, up from 76.4% in 2021

The matric class of 2022 achieved a 80.1% pass rate, up from 76.4% the year before. Basic education minister Angie Motshekga released the results at ...
News
17 hours ago

Class of 2022 top scholars: it was tough, but we enjoyed it

The top pupils of the matric class of 2022 had a mixed bag of challenges in their final year — and conquered most of them.
News
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SA records 80.1% matric pass for 2022 exams, up from 76.4% in 2021 South Africa
  2. Most matriculants who were pushed from grade 11 to 12 failed matric South Africa
  3. Class of 2022 top scholars: it was tough, but we enjoyed it South Africa

Most read

  1. High court grounds VBS bank debtor for Porsche Cayenne loan, R5m bond News
  2. Some blocks are brighter than others: the unequal implementation of ... News
  3. Sheba the tiger euthanised early on Wednesday morning South Africa
  4. Limpopo school ‘taken aback’ by order to admit more pupils, goes to court News
  5. ‘Pipe dream’: experts pour coal water on Mantashe’s one-year Eskom claim News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials