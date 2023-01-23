Pupils and teachers were only able to get back to school on Monday after Nkandla residents shut down the northern KwaZulu-Natal town last week while protesting for proper roads.
Protesters blocked access to schools and burnt property, including a mobile ambulance.
The angry residents blocked the P61/2, P50, P90, P16 and P707 with stones and burning tyres. They claimed they were unable to move their vehicles after heavy rains. The residents refused to open the roads until they had met with the provincial leadership, who they claim have made empty promises for years.
Sipho Hlomuka, MEC for transport, community safety & liaison, met with the community on Friday to restore law and order. He also met representatives of King Cetshwayo district, the Nkandla municipality, local traditional leadership and security structures.
During the meeting, the department tabled a comprehensive plan for all major roads in Nkandla, some of which need to be upgraded from gravel to tar and others maintained and rehabilitated.
Nkandla residents call off week-long protest over bad roads
Image: Supplied
Nkandla residents bring town to a standstill over bad roads
“The plan was detailed in a stakeholder meeting with amakhosi and representatives of the King Cetshwayo district, Nkandla municipality, local taxi operators and the business community,” Hlomuka said.
He said the meeting included input from engineers who have started assessing and planning roads such as the P16 and P50.
Hlomuka welcomed co-operation with all structures in Nkandla and said constructive engagement is the only solution to solve problems instead of using force.
“We welcome the reports we received this morning indicating all roads in the Nkandla area are open. However, we are monitoring the situation very closely and police operations will continue.
“We appreciate co-operation with the different stakeholders in solving the problems with road infrastructure in the area. This shows we can achieve a lot if we work together as provincial government, local government and amakhosi without politicising things.”
He said the department will ensure all submitted plans are monitored and there are regular discussions with the community and structures in Nkandla.
