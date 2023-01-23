South Africa

WATCH | KZN farmer ‘cries’ over 12,000 litres of spoilt milk due to ‘power issues’

23 January 2023 - 15:51
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
'Power issues' and load-shedding have resulted in loss of milk at KZN dairy farms.
'Power issues' and load-shedding have resulted in loss of milk at KZN dairy farms.
Image: via Twitter

A KwaZulu-Natal dairy farmer lost 12,000 litres of milk after it turned sour due to “power issues”.

Alan Stratford tweeted the milk had gone sour due to lack of electricity. He sarcastically thanked Eskom for his loss.

He said his dairy had backup power, but “when all your controls get burnt by the power supply, that is the result as nothing works”.

Stratford also tweeted a video of his milk buyer having to dump milk due to power issues, adding in Zulu that people are going to go hungry.

KZN Agricultural Union (Kwanalu) CEO Sandy la Marque said the union was extremely concerned about the severe impact load-shedding was having on the sector.

“The constant disruptions to farming activities are impacting on food security, safety and security on farms, provision of water to animals and irrigation systems, production lines and cold chains are disrupted — the severe impact list goes on and on,” she said.

“In addition, reports of slow and limited assistance when there are breakdowns, exorbitant line fees with limited service, recurring maintenance issues, for example repeated phase failures, are unattended — again, the list goes on.”

Kwanalu is meeting Eskom this week, when farmer representatives will discuss critical and life-threatening issues.

“The agricultural sector has a number of proposed solutions and while we are committed, we urgently seek quick interventions and short-, medium- and long-term solutions.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Less load-shedding expected during winter, says Eskom

With Eskom predicting permanent stage 2 and 3 load-shedding for the next two years, South Africans will breathe a sigh of relief during winter.
News
5 hours ago

‘While we all desperately want to, we cannot end load-shedding overnight’ — Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes although it may be easy to “blame our present woes on dysfunctionality” at Eskom, a combination of factors have ...
Politics
6 hours ago

Thuli Madonsela suggests Eskom considers selling solar panels and inverters amid ongoing load-shedding

With stage 2 and 3 load-shedding predicted to become a permanent fixture for the next two years, former public protector Thuli Madonsela has ...
News
8 hours ago

Load-shedding levels worsen overnight

Eskom says load-shedding will be implemented at stage 3 until 4pm on Monday and at stage 4 until 5am on Tuesday.
News
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. No success in search for woman 'missing' at Camps Bay beach South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Owner of Sheba the tiger opens up about escape South Africa
  3. Trio quaff bottle of cognac and rack up bill of nearly R10k before bolting from ... South Africa
  4. Cape Town woman attacked by pit bull in a serious condition South Africa
  5. 'My daughter gives her all,' says proud KZN mom of matric top scorer South Africa

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials