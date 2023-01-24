An eight-month-old baby is in a serious condition after surviving a horrific crash on the N3 highway which claimed her mother’s life.
According to Midlands Emergency Services the collision took place on Monday afternoon, near the Lions River off-ramp in KwaZulu-Natal.
“On arrival crews were met with a tragic scene where a single motor vehicle had collided with the rear of a truck that was stationary in the emergency lane.”
The woman died before paramedics reached the scene, but her baby girl, who was in her car seat, survived.
“The baby was stabilised on scene before being transported to hospital in a serious condition.”
TimesLIVE
Baby survives, mother killed in N3 highway horror crash
Image: Midlands EMS
