Family and friends will pay tribute to late anti-apartheid activist Frene Ginwala at an official memorial service today.
Ginwala, a former activist, politician and journalist, was best known as the first speaker of the National Assembly from 1994 to 2004.
WATCH LIVE | Family and friends pay tribute to anti-apartheid activist Frene Ginwala
Scheduled to begin at 10am
