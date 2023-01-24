Politics

WATCH LIVE | Family and friends pay tribute to anti-apartheid activist Frene Ginwala

Scheduled to begin at 10am

24 January 2023 - 10:06 By TimesLIVE

Family and friends will pay tribute to late anti-apartheid activist Frene Ginwala at an official memorial service today.

Ginwala, a former activist, politician and journalist, was best known as the first speaker of the National Assembly from 1994 to 2004.

READ MORE :

Ramaphosa declares seven days of mourning for Frene Ginwala

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a seven-day mourning period from Tuesday in honour of Frene Ginwala, the founding speaker of the country’s ...
News
1 week ago

Formidable and forbidding, Frene Ginwala played a key role in history

Tired of always being mistaken for the secretary, Frene Ginwala was a fierce trailblazer for the rights of women. But her inability to suffer fools ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

ANC stalwart Frene Ginwala has died at the age of 90

South Africa’s first speaker of a democratic parliament, Frene Ginwala, has died at the age of 90.
Politics
1 week ago
