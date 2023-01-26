A man is in a critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound at a popular shooting range in Fourways, in the north of Johannesburg, says Emer-G-Med.
Its paramedics responded at 5pm on Wednesday.
The victim was shot in the chest.
“The patient was found in a critical condition and was rapidly transported to a nearby facility for further care,” said Emer-G-Med.
The motive of the shooting is unknown. Police are investigating.
TimesLIVE
Man shot in chest at Fourways shooting range
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin
