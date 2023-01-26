South Africa

Man shot in chest at Fourways shooting range

26 January 2023 - 07:41 By TImesLIVE
A man has been shot in the chest at a Gauteng shooting range. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A man is in a critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound at a popular shooting range in Fourways, in the north of Johannesburg, says Emer-G-Med.

Its paramedics responded at 5pm on Wednesday.

The victim was shot in the chest.

“The patient was found in a critical condition and was rapidly transported to a nearby facility for further care,” said Emer-G-Med.

The motive of the shooting is unknown. Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE

