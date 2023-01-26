South Africa

'Another weekend special provided by Eskom' — South Africans react to stage 5 load-shedding

26 January 2023 - 07:24
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Load-shedding has been ramped up to stage 5. Stock photo.
Load-shedding has been ramped up to stage 5. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/beercrafter

South Africans have again flooded social media in anger and frustration at Eskom, after the power utility announced stage 5 load-shedding on Wednesday.

The country had been battling stage 3 and 4 load-shedding before the announcement that the breakdown of a generating unit each at Camden, Kendal, Lethabo and Majuba power stations had ramped up the restrictions.

“During the same time the return to service of a generating unit each at Matla and Tutuka power stations has been delayed. Two generating units at Kriel, a unit each at Majuba and Tutuka power stations, have been returned to service.” 

Stage 5 load-shedding will run from Thursday morning until Saturday morning.

Stage 4 will kick in from 5am until 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, and increase to stage 5 between 4pm and 5am on both days.

“Load-shedding” and “stage 5" both dominated the Twitter trends list, as gatvol South Africans questioned the breakdown of the units and lambasted the power utility.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Thousands march in Cape Town against load-shedding

Thousands of people took to the streets of Cape Town on Wednesday to protest against load-shedding and the 18.65% electricity tariff increase.
Politics
50 minutes ago

Load-shedding increased to stage 5 as more units break down

Eskom will implement stage 5 load-shedding from Thursday morning until Saturday morning.
News
12 hours ago

Load-shedding: municipalities not liable for damaged appliances and spoiled food

Municipalities have adopted a stance that no claims relating to load-shedding will be paid unless the municipality is found to be negligent.
News
9 hours ago

More money for diesel would have reduced load-shedding — De Ruyter

Outgoing Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter on Tuesday said if the power utility had more money to buy diesel for open-cycle gas turbines, the stages of ...
Politics
1 day ago

'Why we're marching': Load-shedding cuts oxygen for sick husband, while generator costs put business at risk

Prolonged power outages create panic in the home of Ursula Jacobs, 68, as her husband relies on oxygen to breathe.
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool South Africa
  2. Joburg’s persistent financial woes catch up with its vehicle fleet News
  3. Thuli Madonsela suggests Eskom considers selling solar panels and inverters ... South Africa
  4. Bogus lawyers found guilty of defrauding News Cafe owner of cash South Africa
  5. Baby survives, mother killed in N3 highway horror crash South Africa

Latest Videos

Thousands march in CT against load-shedding
Load-shedding protests spark tensions between DA and ANC in Joburg