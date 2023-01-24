Sex-ring kingpin alleged to have intentionally exposed children to HIV
The accused faces charges, among others, of possession of child pornography, sexual grooming of children, human trafficking, rape and attempted murder
24 January 2023 - 19:31
The Johannesburg high court heard on Tuesday that Gerhard Ackerman intentionally attempted to kill some of his victims by handing them to late acting judge Paul Kennedy for sexual acts while knowing that Kennedy is HIV positive...
Sex-ring kingpin alleged to have intentionally exposed children to HIV
The accused faces charges, among others, of possession of child pornography, sexual grooming of children, human trafficking, rape and attempted murder
The Johannesburg high court heard on Tuesday that Gerhard Ackerman intentionally attempted to kill some of his victims by handing them to late acting judge Paul Kennedy for sexual acts while knowing that Kennedy is HIV positive...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos