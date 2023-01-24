News

Sex-ring kingpin alleged to have intentionally exposed children to HIV

The accused faces charges, among others, of possession of child pornography, sexual grooming of children, human trafficking, rape and attempted murder

24 January 2023 - 19:31

The Johannesburg high court heard on Tuesday that Gerhard Ackerman intentionally attempted to kill some of his victims by handing them to late acting judge Paul Kennedy for sexual acts while knowing that Kennedy is HIV positive...

