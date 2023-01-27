South Africa

South Africa signs deal with India to relocate dozens of cheetahs

27 January 2023 - 09:08 By Reuters
South Africa has signed an agreement with India to introduce dozens of African cheetahs to the Asian country over the next decade. File photo.
South Africa has signed an agreement with India to introduce dozens of African cheetahs to the Asian country over the next decade. File photo.
Image: Nadine Dreyer

South Africa has signed an agreement with India to introduce dozens of African cheetahs to the Asian country over the next decade, the department of environmental affairs said on Thursday after the first were transferred last year from Namibia.

A big cat species similar to the cheetah disappeared from India about 70 years ago.

In September, eight radio-collared African cheetahs were released at Kuno National Park in central India after a 8,000km journey from Namibia, the first time wild cheetahs have been moved across continents to be released.

“An initial batch of 12 cheetah are scheduled to be flown from South Africa to India in February 2023,” the department said.

The big cats will join those introduced from Namibia.

“The plan is to translocate a further 12 annually for the next eight to 10 years,” it added.

MORE:

US, South Africa form task force to combat wildlife trafficking: Yellen

The US treasury department and SA’s National Treasury on Wednesday agreed to form a task force to combat illicit finance linked to the illegal ...
Politics
1 day ago

LISTEN | Owner of Sheba the tiger opens up about escape

Rassie Erasmus, the owner of eight-year-old Sheba, a Bengal tigress which escaped from his 11.5ha plot in the Walkers Fruit Farm area of Midvaal, ...
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Cheetah attacks international volunteer in SA

"I lost my balance and fell to the ground, where the cheetah continued to bite and claw my arms and legs until the facility manager succeeded in ...
News
1 year ago

Minister draws a lion in the sand: captive breeding in SA is set to end

Acting on a wide-reaching report, Barbara Creecy concedes that canned hunting doesn’t contribute to conservation
News
1 year ago

Cheetah brothers cheat the cold to add heat to their species in Zim

Jabari and Kumbe have been relocated from Canada to Zimbabwe, where the cheetah population dropped 85% in 2016
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. A matter of principal: judge rejects interdict to stop appointment at rival ... News
  2. Joburg’s persistent financial woes catch up with its vehicle fleet News
  3. State ready to go to trial on R102m Bushiri fraud case South Africa
  4. Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool South Africa
  5. Tshwane water capacity drops from 60% to 30% — here's where restrictions will ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Thousands march in CT against load-shedding
Load-shedding protests spark tensions between DA and ANC in Joburg