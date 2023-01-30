Former prop Johnstone becomes first All Black to come out as gay

Former New Zealand prop Campbell Johnstone has become the first All Black to come out as gay, saying on a television programme on Monday he had been “living a lie” and leading “a double life” before acknowledging his sexuality.

Johnstone, who played three tests in 2005, had already told his family and close friends before publicly coming out on New Zealand current affairs programme Seven Sharp.

“If I can be the first All Black that comes out as gay and take away the pressure and stigma surrounding the issue it can actually help other people,” Johnstone said.

“If I open up that door and magically make that closet disappear, then we're going to help a lot of people... ”