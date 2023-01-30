Rugby

Former prop Johnstone becomes first All Black to come out as gay

30 January 2023 - 15:58 By Reuters
Campbell Johnstone of Biarritz runs with the ball during a Heineken Cup semifinal against Munsterin May 2010.
Campbell Johnstone of Biarritz runs with the ball during a Heineken Cup semifinal against Munsterin May 2010.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Former New Zealand prop Campbell Johnstone has become the first All Black to come out as gay, saying on a television programme on Monday he had been “living a lie” and leading “a double life” before acknowledging his sexuality.

Johnstone, who played three tests in 2005, had already told his family and close friends before publicly coming out on New Zealand current affairs programme Seven Sharp.

“If I can be the first All Black that comes out as gay and take away the pressure and stigma surrounding the issue it can actually help other people,” Johnstone said.

“If I open up that door and magically make that closet disappear, then we're going to help a lot of people... ”

Jake White is winning his greatest battle

The Bulls lost heavily against Lyon in France in the Champions Cup on Friday night, but in the context of Jake White’s fight to take another breath ...
Sport
1 week ago

“I pushed that side of me down deeper and deeper. I went to some interesting places.”

Johnstone made his debut against Fiji and played two tests against the British and Irish Lions. He also made 62 appearances for Canterbury and 38 for the Crusaders.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson, who is also a former team mate, said in a statement Johnstone's “strength and visibility will pave the way for others in our game”.

“We know that there are people who have not always been comfortable to be who they are in rugby. We want to be clear, no matter who you love, rugby has your back,” Robinson added.

New Zealand Sports Minister and former deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, who is gay, thanked Johnstone for “blazing this trail” and said his announcement was “a big moment”.

“Another barrier has been broken. I hope it inspires future generations to be open, happy and comfortable,” Robertson wrote on Instagram.

“There is still a long way to go, but feels a very significant step.”

READ MORE

NZR must tread carefully with All Blacks coaching decision: Hansen

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) must tread carefully in deciding whether to stick or twist with All Blacks boss Ian Foster after the World Cup as announcing ...
Sport
1 month ago

Wallaby Kurtley Beale suspended from rugby after sexual assault charge

Australia international Kurtley Beale was suspended from all rugby with immediate effect on Friday after he was charged with sexual assault.
Sport
1 week ago

Jones in pound seats, again, inheriting a Wallabies Rennie was knocking into shape

Seasoned campaigner, Eddie Jones, could be set to be involved in his fourth Rugby World Cup final
Sport
1 week ago

Wallabies can win World Cup: Eddie Jones as he takes reigns from Rennie

Australia coach Dave Rennie was sacked on Monday with former England boss Eddie Jones returning to the job he held from 2001 to 2005 after being ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Matt Proudfoot trades England for Maties in Varsity Cup

Former Springbok and England assistant coach Matt Proudfoot will join Maties as a consulting head coach for this year's Varsity Cup.
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Football must be balanced': Shivambu agrees with Mahlangu Sundowns is ... Soccer
  2. 'I wouldn't be where I am without Pitso,' says Sundowns coach Mokwena Soccer
  3. Saile looks the real deal, sets up goal as Kaizer Chiefs dethrone Royal Soccer
  4. 'He is a scoring machine': Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane excited about ... Soccer
  5. Magala and Nortje blow England away in Bloem Cricket

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...