Proteas’ ‘great talent’ Marco Jansen has all the attributes: David Miller
Image: Alex Davidson/Getty Images
Experienced Proteas middle-order batsman David Miller believes lanky all-rounder Marco Jansen has all the hallmarks to become a major contributor with both bat and ball for the national team.
The left-arm quick, recently named the International Cricket Council’s emerging men’s cricketer of the year, clubbed 32 in an unbeaten 65-run partnership with Miller to help their side to a comfortable five-wicket victory over England in Bloemfontein on Sunday.
The result saw the Proteas win the series, as they take a 2-0 lead into Wednesday’s third ODI at Kimberley’s Diamond Oval (1pm).
Coming in with the score at 282-5 at Mangaung Oval after the loss of Aiden Markram, Jansen hit a 29-ball 32, as Miller brought up yet another one-day international half-century to help wrap up the series 2-0 with one match to play.
Miller said it was the first time the two batted together and he hopes to have many more opportunities.
“It was really nice to just get that bond together, we have got on well off the field, and I think he has got a lot to offer. He is still young and a great talent with both bat and ball.
“It was nice being in the middle with him, chatting through a few scenarios and situations, and when the pressure is on like that, to see him come through the way he did was pretty pleasing to see.”
Miller said the more Jansen finds himself in similar situations the better he will become.
“He has long levers, he is like 5m tall,” Miller said half-jokingly.
“That helps his swing, he hits the ball really cleanly, and anyone who can do that has an advantage over the opposition already.
“I think for him it is about trying to work out a game plan, as time goes on in international cricket. But like I said, he is a huge talent, and he has a lot going for him, so as he plays and gets more experience, those things will fall into place for him.”
