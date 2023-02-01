Reinstatement of toll fees on KZN north coast postponed

Toll fee collections at the N2 oThongati and uMvoti toll plazas did not resume on Wednesday as planned.
The SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) announced that the reinstatement of toll fee collections had been postponed until further notice.
“This follows consultations on January 31 between Sanral, led by the chair of the board, Themba Mhambi, CEO Reginald Demana and the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, led by economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Siboniso Duma, and transport, community safety and liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka, as well as local government leaders, where the recollection of toll fees was discussed,” the agency said.
Toll fees were suspended after the April floods as the alternative route was damaged.
