South Africa

Reinstatement of toll fees on KZN north coast postponed

01 February 2023 - 12:11
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A GIS image indicates the extent and location of stretches of roads that have restricted access to the iLembe District from the south, affecting local economic activity, trade, passenger and freight transport. The damage has also led to several accidents. The April floods rendered three economic arteries in the district, the M4, R102 and R103, impassable, while the N2 remains restricted. This led to the suspension of toll fees at the N2 oThongati and uMvoti toll plazas.
A GIS image indicates the extent and location of stretches of roads that have restricted access to the iLembe District from the south, affecting local economic activity, trade, passenger and freight transport. The damage has also led to several accidents. The April floods rendered three economic arteries in the district, the M4, R102 and R103, impassable, while the N2 remains restricted. This led to the suspension of toll fees at the N2 oThongati and uMvoti toll plazas.
Image: Supplied

Toll fee collections at the N2 oThongati and uMvoti toll plazas did not resume on Wednesday as planned.

The SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) announced that the reinstatement of toll fee collections had been postponed until further notice.

“This follows consultations on January 31 between Sanral, led by the chair of the board, Themba Mhambi, CEO Reginald Demana and the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, led by economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Siboniso Duma, and transport, community safety and liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka, as well as local government leaders, where the recollection of toll fees was discussed,” the agency said.

Toll fees were suspended after the April floods as the alternative route was damaged.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mozambican delegation to visit northern KZN after escalating border crime

The Mozambican government has committed to working closely with the South African police service to curb ongoing border crime, particularly vehicles ...
News
19 hours ago

Parliament raises concern about scholar transport in KZN

The portfolio committee on basic education has raised concerns about the lack of sufficient school transport in KwaZulu-Natal, with more than 1,100 ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Jewel on KZN coast loses tourism sparkle

The north coast is one of the few areas where seawater quality remains good, so businesses missed out on an opportunity to recover
News
1 week ago

More than 400 streetlights stolen from M41 interchange in KZN

Despite the continuous flow of traffic, copper thieves were able to steal cabling and fittings from more than 400 towering streetlights that ...
News
1 month ago

Possible corruption flagged in public works tenders for KZN flood repairs

An internal audit into the national department of public works and infrastructure’s tenders to rebuild state-own properties damaged by the April ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. Here’s when you can collect your Sassa grant in February South Africa
  3. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Tiger sighted roaming in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale South Africa
  5. KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance South Africa

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!