South Africa

Mozambican delegation to visit northern KZN after escalating border crime

31 January 2023 - 17:52 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Umhlabuyalingana and Hlabisa residents in northern KwaZulu-Natal during an engagement with law enforcement agencies about ongoing border crime.
Image: Suppplied

The Mozambican government has committed to working closely with the South African police service to curb ongoing border crime, particularly vehicles stolen in northern KwaZulu-Natal. 

This was the message national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola delivered to stakeholders during an engagement session at the Kwamduku community hall in Hluhluwe on Tuesday. 

Masemola was leading a delegation of senior officers joined by provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to assess the response by police to cross-border crimes. 

The visit follows the recent torching of at least six vehicles, including a tourist bus and a truck, on the R22 between Hluhluwe and Mbazwana.

It is alleged communities living next to the Mozambique border are fed up with little to no action by authorities to curb the theft of motor vehicles which are transported to Mozambique. 

Respect the rule of law, say police after truck and bus torched in KZN

Police have urged northern KwaZulu-Natal communities to refrain from violence as plans are in place to address the theft and smuggling of vehicles ...
News
6 days ago

Masemola said residents were angry about the crimes, especially because once their vehicles had been stolen and crossed the border, they did not come back.

He said they invited a delegation from Mozambique to come and discuss frustrations with the community.

“They have committed to work with us. We are going to have more engagements from today and come back to give the community a response within a week or two,” he said. 

Masemola said more than 100 police officers have been deployed to the area since Sunday, including special crime-fighting units. 

“In the long term we are going to establish a unit, which has been approved in a district but is yet to be approved at national level, which will deal with these crimes.

“We are also going to fill the vacant post under the organised crime unit and bring them closer to the area so they can deal with crime.”

TimesLIVE

Truck and bus set alight during protest over cross-border crime in northern KZN

A truck allegedly from Mozambique and a bus were torched on the R22 between Hluhluwe and Mbazwana, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday when ...
News
1 week ago

Suspected international kidnapping kingpin's bail application exposes wealth and business empire

Esmael Nangy, who has eight children through his two wives, launched his bail application in court on Thursday.
News
5 days ago

Sadc calls for Eswatini to ‘give dialogue a chance’ to end violence

The Southern African Development Community bloc has called for dialogue to end the ongoing and sporadic acts of violence in Eswatini.
News
4 hours ago
