A team of law enforcement officers seized counterfeit goods worth about R6m and arrested two suspects allegedly selling the goods in Eastgate shopping centre on Wednesday.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said a team comprising different police units in Gauteng, customs from the SA Revenue Service, brand protectors and private security companies searched stores selling counterfeit goods at the centre.
The goods seized included bags, shoes and clothes.
“The two suspects will be expected to appear before court soon once charged under the Counterfeit Goods Act.”
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said selling counterfeit goods hurt the economy because those dealing in the business evaded taxes.
TimesLIVE
Two arrested for possession, sale of counterfeit goods at Eastgate mall
Image: SAPS
