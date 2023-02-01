South Africa

Two arrested for possession, sale of counterfeit goods at Eastgate mall

01 February 2023 - 22:14 By TimesLIVE
Some of the counterfeit goods that were seized in Eastgate shopping centre on Wednesday. Two men were arrested and goods worth R6m were seized.
Some of the counterfeit goods that were seized in Eastgate shopping centre on Wednesday. Two men were arrested and goods worth R6m were seized.
Image: SAPS

A team of law enforcement officers seized counterfeit goods worth about R6m and arrested two suspects allegedly selling the goods in Eastgate shopping centre on Wednesday. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said a team comprising different police units in Gauteng, customs from the SA Revenue Service, brand protectors and private security companies searched stores selling counterfeit goods at the centre.

The goods seized included bags, shoes and clothes.

“The two suspects will be expected to appear before court soon once charged under the Counterfeit Goods Act.”

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said selling counterfeit goods hurt the economy because those dealing in the business evaded taxes.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Counterfeit shoes worth R3m seized by Sars

The South African Revenue Service has seized what is believed to be counterfeit sneakers and sandals worth around R3m.
News
1 month ago

Call for specialist retailers to be exempt from stringent tobacco bill restrictions

The government should exempt specialist tobacconists who do not sell products to anyone younger than 18 from some provisions contained in the new ...
News
1 day ago

Arrests for possession of protected plants, endangered reptiles as police clamp down on festive season crime

Diamond-bearing gravel, protected plants and endangered reptiles were among the items seized from motorists during a joint operation on Friday by ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘They have broken me, my life is hell’ News
  2. Here’s when you can collect your Sassa grant in February South Africa
  3. 'I don't know the missing Edenvale tiger': Vet who treats big cats, even brings ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Tiger sighted roaming in Eastleigh Ridge, Edenvale South Africa
  5. KZN teen allegedly ends her life after taunts over her appearance South Africa

Latest Videos

More footage of Julius Malema allegedly firing gun at event shown in court
CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!