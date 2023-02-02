EC mass shootings: 18 killed in just a few days as premier pleads for cops to prioritise murder investigations

The ever-increasing mass shootings in the Eastern Cape continues to torment families after 18 people were killed a few days apart.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane pleaded with police to prioritise mass shooting investigations for justice to the families who are reeling in pain.
On Wednesday night seven people, four men and three women, in Qunu village near Mthatha, were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire on them.
Police reported that within the same district of OR Tambo, in a homestead in Thantseka location, a 62-year-old woman, her daughter, 44, and 13-year-old grandson were shot and killed on the same Wednesday night.
These shootings happened just days after eight people were shot and killed during a birthday celebration on Sunday in Kwazakele township in Gqeberha.
“It is heartbreaking to hear that elderly women, children and heads of households lose their lives in the most brutal way in our province,” Mabuyane said, reacting to the mass-shootings.
He said the increase in mass shootings in the province was proof of a decay in society's moral fibre.
“When gun-wielding criminals invade homes and randomly shoot at families, not only does it bring distraught to the family, but it injects fear and anxiety in the rest of the community.”
Mabuyane appealed to the law enforcement agencies to treat these mass shootings investigations as a priority.
“We urge community members with any information that may lead to the arrest of individuals behind these murders to urgently contact the police and share that information.”
Among those killed on Wednesday night in OR Tambo district was a 62-year-old woman, her daughter and 13-year-old grandson.
Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana told TimesLIVE the police had the necessary resources to deal with the mass shootings. He said police were on the hunt for suspects but no arrests had been made.
“It is important to note that some, if not most of these crimes, are committed within the confines of the families where you don’t necessarily find law enforcement [structures]. That is why we encourage people to be united and form part of the legitimate community-based policing structures to stop these criminal activities before they damage their communities,” Kinana said.
Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact police.
